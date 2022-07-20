ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of holding gun while making threats outside Sauk Rapids home

By Times staff report
 3 days ago
A Watkins man is accused of threatening another person while holding a gun, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

James Vernon Richardson, Jr., 35, faces one felony count of second-degree assault, one felony count of threats of violence and one felony count of commission of a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest.

Sauk Rapids police responded around 9:44 p.m. Friday to a Sauk Rapids residence on a report of a person outside with a firearm.

Upon arrival, law enforcement saw Richardson standing in a field with his hands up, identifying himself to law enforcement.

A man said Richardson knocked on his door and when the man opened the door, Richardson had a large gun he described as an M-16-type firearm. The man said Richardson threatened him, using language along the lines that he was going to blow him away, according to the complaint.

The man said Richardson lifted the firearm a few times, but never pointed it at him.

When Richardson was found, an officer saw a black firearm lying around 20-25 feet from Richardson and it was determined to be a 12-gauge shotgun. It did not have any rounds in the chamber but had three unspent rounds in the magazine tube. Upon searching Richardson, law enforcement discovered he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had five 12-gauge shotgun shells in his pants pocket, according to the complaint. Richardson admitted he was wearing the vest because he was scared if someone came up on him, according to the complaint.

Richardson made his first court appearance Monday.

