ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Chloe Nelson-VanMiddlesworth Miss Fulton County Fair contestant

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXecB_0gmLuhKB00

LEWISTOWN — Chloe Nelson-VanMiddlesworth is one of the contestants for the upcoming Miss Fulton County Fair pageant.

Find out more about her here:

Hometown: Canton

Parents' Names: Stephaine Nelson-VanMiddlesworth and Todd VanMiddlesworth

Sponsor: Canton Area Chamber of Commerce

Why did you decide to participate in the pageant?

Being in the Fulton County Fair pageant has been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up showing sheep at livestock shows, and I loved interacting and taking a picture with the fair queens. I even got to teach them about my sheep. I used to dress up, wear crowns, and act like a queen at home. Now that I can do the pageant, it is a great time to achieve my dreams. Katie Waughtel, the current queen, has also pushed me to do the pageant. We were in Canton FFA together, and she has been a great mentor for me.

Why are county fairs so important to Illinois?

County fairs are essential for Illinois because of agricultural education. It is vital to inform the public about agriculture because it's all around us. It's our livelihood; without it, we wouldn't be alive.

Comments / 0

Related
wjbc.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection hosted by McLean County in September

On September 17, at Heartland Community College, the Ecology Action Center will host the 2022 McLean County Household Hazardous Waster Collection. Residents of Illinois can dispose of dangerous, flammable, corrosive, reactive, and explosive household products and chemicals during this event. If not properly disposed of, these wastes can pose a...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
ILLINOIS STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Bloomington

Set in the heart of Illinois, Bloomington is a welcoming community to escape from the hustle and bustle of big city Illinois life. There are a plethora of things to do in Bloomington to keep you, and the family entertained. Highlights include the McLean County Museum of History, Miller Park...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hometown, IL
Canton, IL
Government
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Fulton County, IL
Fulton County, IL
Government
City
Lewistown, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer coming to Peoria, Pekin

PEORIA, Ill. – A national discount retailer that’s quickly expanding will open up one location in Peoria soon, and one in Pekin not long after that. “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet” will open in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center sometime in September, with a grand opening date to be announced.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois railroad history is tied into local genealogy

The development of Peoria-area railroads began in the 1840s and brought immigrant laborers of many nationalities to central Illinois, many of them who put down not only tracks, but roots that remain in this area. This was the message that Ralph “Bud” Linroth, author of three books on Illinois railroad...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jimmy’s Bar

Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Business owners react to new parking lot in warehouse district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting after a nearly four-acre lot was purchased by the City of Peoria for a new parking lot in the warehouse district. “It’s about time!” said Gone Axe Throwing owner, Matthew Ruder. The public parking lot will be constructed on...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Fulton County Fair#Ffa
Central Illinois Proud

What will the City of Peoria do with the newly purchased lot?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria purchased new land in the Warehouse District for additional parking. “It’s good news for Peoria, it’s an old subdivision being redone,” said JP Companies president, Pat Sullivan. The nearly four-acre lot is now in the hands of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Apprenticeship application open Local 649

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys Red River Farms shed

EUREKA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The business posted a photo to Facebook of the farm’s main shed in an inferno. The Red River Farms main shed housed the owners farm shop and all of their market freezers, egg washing station, donut fryer among other things. Due to the...
EUREKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WCIA

Salt dome collapsing from mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.  Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.  Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

OSF and Illinois CancerCare announce collaboration

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Thursday, OSF and Illinois Cancer announced they are coming together in efforts to advance cancer care throughout the state. Preparations started last August with the groundbreaking for the OSF Healthcare Cancer Care Institute in downtown Peoria. The facility is expected to take patients...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Secretary of State extends license expiration dates again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Time is running out — for real, this time — if you need to get your drivers license or state I.D. card in Illinois. Expiration dates had been extended to the end of July. But, Secretary of State Jesse White has moved the date again, to December first.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield’s Fifth Street closing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town for the next week-and-a-half as construction crews close part of Fifth Street. The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
indherald.com

Morgan County murder suspect captured in Illinois

WARTBURG, Tenn. | A Morgan County murder suspect who was named to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday was captured less than 24 hours later in Illinois. Christopher Strater Falls, who is accused of murdering a Lancing woman several weeks ago, was captured by...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Woman killed in East Peoria DUI motorcycle accident

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police say a woman was killed and a man was hospitalized after a DUI motorcycle crash Friday night. It happened on IL Route 24, near IL Route 116 just after 10:00 p.m. Police say the man and woman were on a...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

738
Followers
712
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy