The official trailer for 'Welcome to Wrexham' is out

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago
FX has released its official trailer for the upcoming series “Welcome to Wrexham,” which documents Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing and running Welsh team Wrexham AFC.

The two actors purchased the Welsh side in 2020, despite no experience in soccer and having never even met each other in person.

“Welcome to Wrexham” will chronicle the first two seasons of their takeover, which include a steep learning curve in the game and an unfamiliar Welsh town filled with fans dubious of the pair’s intentions.

The duo has outlined major ambitions including eventually seeing the team reach the Premier League, which would require four promotions.

“Why not dream big? I read that fans of a certain team said that oil money was coming into Wrexham. I can confirm I have no stocks in oil,” McElhenney said at a press conference last year.

Reynolds added that he and McElhenney do at least have “olive oil money.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be released on August 24 in the U.S. on FX and Hulu and August 25 in the UK on Disney+.

BBC

'To be able to see City is surreal'

Manchester City fans based in the United States have been enjoying watching their team during their pre-season tour there - and BBC Radio Manchester have been speaking to a few of them. John: Having City come over is very strange - my team over here in the States! The fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
