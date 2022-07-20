ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville man stays off sentencing in meth case

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
COSHOCTON — A change of plea hearing with possible sentencing for a Zanesville man related to drug dealing was continued Wednesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Herbert G. Newton Jr., 51, and Jason A. Kirk, 47, both of Zanesville, were indicted in April with one count each of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, from an incident on April 10. The charge has a maximum penalty of 11 to 16.5 years in prison with the minimum term mandatory.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said a buy-bust operation was executed on Ohio 16, near the intersection of Franklin Township Road 287. The two men were taken into custody at the scene and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was confiscated.

Newton's attorney, Lisa Tome of Columbus, asked for a continuance to discuss matters further with her client. Judge Robert Batchelor rescheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 12. If Newton decides not to change his plea, the hearing will be a pre-trial conference with a trial date set. A jury trial for Kirk is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Tome asked for Newton's bond to be reduced from 10% of $100,000, or $10,000, to be posted for release. Newton has been incarcerated at the Coshocton Justice Center since April 10. Tome said Newton has had some health issues and would like to see his elderly mother.

Prosecutor Jason Given disagreed with the request based on the severity of the charge and that Newton has no direct ties to Coshocton County. Batchelor agreed with Given and maintained bond.

Batchelor also addressed a letter written by Newton sent to the court, which Batchelor called inappropriate. He said it's up to Newton's lawyer to communicate with the court and any discussion about the case needs to have all parties present.

Batchelor said part of the letter was Newton expressing dissatisfaction with his attorney. However, Batchelor believes the two have continued to work together from everything he's seen.

"It's my understanding, at this point, there hasn't been a complete breakdown of communication," Batchelor told Newton. "You may not like everything your lawyer is telling you, but she's not been appointed by the court to give you the best news you can possibly receive. She's been appointed by the court to be your attorney and provide affective assistance of counsel and it appears to the court that she's been doing that up to this point."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

