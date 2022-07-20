Local News Briefs: Driver found after fleeing from crash

Minor injuries reported in crash where driver fled

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office handled a two-vehicle crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Walnut and South Sixth streets.

Authorities said a 2011 Ford driven by Richard Scott, 57, of Dover, was struck by a 2008 Hyundai that went off the road and struck a residence in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Deputies found the driver after a search of the area. She was identified as Amanda Ritterbeck, 44, of Coshocton. Scott was treated and released on scene for minor injuries. Assisting were the Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and Prince's Wrecker Service.

Ice cream social planned

KEENE — An ice cream social is planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Keene United Methodist Church, 27100 County Road 1.

Rube Band playing Friday

COSHOCTON — The Walhonding Rube Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the Coshocton Court Square, filling in for the Coshocton Community Band. Bring a chair.

Steam and engine show planned

MT. HOPE — The 30th annual Holmes County Steam and Engine Show will be Aug. 4 to 6 at the Mt. Hope Auction Grounds and Holmes County Event Center. The featured tractor brand is John Deere.

Highlights include a horse pull that Thursday, tractor pull on Friday and garden and mini-rod pull on Saturday. There will also be threshing and sawmill demonstrations, tractor games and a drawing for a pedal tractor. For kids there will be a pedal tractor pull, money scramble and arts and crafts workshops.

AEP offering utility assistance

COLUMBUS — American Electric Power of Ohio is taking applications for its Neighbor to Neighbor program relating to cooling needs and special storm assistance.

It's open to residential customers who may have been affected by power outages from recent storms to maintain or restore AEP services.

Applicants for the grant programs must have a past due balance of at least $50 and behind 30 days or longer on bills. Income guidelines apply.

Go to aepohio.com/n2n or call 800-672-2231 for more information. Maximum grant for each program is $500 with applications for storm grants due by July 29 and cooling grant by Sept. 30.