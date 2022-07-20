ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel deputy police chief removed after complaints of 'inappropriate behavior'

By Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Carmel police chief Jeff Horner removed a deputy police chief from his role after "multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior," according to a city news release.

Horner has recommended to Carmel's Police Merit Board that Deputy Chief Joe Bickel be terminated from the Carmel Police Department, according to the release.

An external investigation of Bickel's behavior ordered by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard found allegations that Bickel had "a pattern of troubling behavior" with female employees, according to the release.

City spokesman Dan McFeely did not answer a question about who completed the external investigation for the city.

"The City of Carmel has no further comments or updates about this matter at this time," McFeely wrote in an email.

The investigation found claims that Bickel "groped the breast of a female employee, attempted to forcibly kiss a different female employee, and kissed the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event," according to the release.

In addition, Bickel used his position in the Carmel Police Department to "violate a Departmental standard operating procedure for the benefit of a family member."

Horner promoted Bickel in December to serve as deputy chief of administration for Carmel police.

A news release at the time stated that Bickel has served in the Carmel Police Department since June 1994. He belonged to Carmel Police's SWAT team from 1996 to 2010. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2004 before his promotion to deputy chief in December, according to the release.

According to the city's release Wednesday, state law requires Bickel keep his position in the Carmel Police department and his merit rank until the Carmel Police Merit Board makes a decision on his employment.

