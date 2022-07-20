Boy, 12, fatally shot in Detroit basement by teen playing with gun, police say

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night in the basement of a west side Detroit home by a 13-year-old boy, while a man, who authorities believe was the victim's father, was upstairs possibly sleeping, police said.

"I don't know what happened — yet," Detroit Police Chief James White said at the scene late Tuesday during a news briefing that was posted to social media. "But the story is troubling."

White said the incident, which is under investigation and appears to be an accidental shooting, is frustrating, and admonished gunowners to act responsibly, because "once you bring a gun into the home, everything changes."

White and other top law enforcement officials, as well as lawmakers and activists nationwide, have increasingly becoming vocal about preventing gun deaths and violence.

After one of his officers, Loren Courts, was shot and killed July 6 in the line of duty, White called on the justice system, lawmakers, and the public to help end gun violence, saying, "It's getting old hearing what everyone is going to do."

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in an apartment complex along Detroit's riverfront.

In that incident, at about 4 a.m. July 10, police said the boy pointed the gun and fired at the girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy is charged with manslaughter and using a firearm during a felony.

Gun violence extends beyond Detroit.

Last November, four high school students were killed and seven people were injured at Oxford High School in Oakland County. In that incident, the shooting suspect, then 15, was charged — along with his parents — in connection with the slayings.

And the same day as the teen shooting in Detroit, Steven Dettelbach — who recently was sworn in as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — acknowledged on national TV that the rise of mass shooting and gun violence was an urgent problem.

In the Tuesday night shooting, Detroit police received a call at about 9 p.m. that there had been gunfire in the 11300 block of Bramell. Officers, the chief said, arrived within minutes to find four teens in the basement and an adult in another part of the home.

"At some point," White said, "one of the juveniles shot a 12-year-old."

The chief said the teens — two of which were older teens — and the adult, likely the victim's father, were being interviewed to help authorities piece together what happened that night.

Police seized two guns that were unsecured in the home. One of them, White said, was used to fire the deadly shot. Police did not identify the guns — or who owned them. But, White said, the teens clearly were "playing with" both of them.

The chief added that he did not know what the relationship was between the shooter and the victim, but he said the shooter was 13.

White added that detectives heard that the teens were "doing something with social media," possibly looking to gain "likes," but the "bottom line is that we know that, once again, we have a child shot."

