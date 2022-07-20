ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

OBPD praised for transparency

By Abigail Rosen
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who follow the Oak Bluffs Police Department on their Facebook page may have noticed a new kind of post on Monday — a “weekend wrap-up” shedding light on the department’s doings from Friday to Sunday. Consisting of the number of people in protective custody, overall “incidents,” and number of arrests...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerset comes out for presidential visit

SOMERSET, Mass. — President Biden drew crowds along the streets of Somerset, where supporters and opponents of the president posted up with signs and chants. Biden sped through Somerset heading to make a major announcement on climate change. “I’m here for the environment, I’m here for clean energy,” said...
SOMERSET, MA
WCVB

FBI raids Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — The FBI carried out raids Thursday morning at Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts. The FBI said agents were conducting court-authorized activity at a site on Fayette Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, in connection with a federal investigation. Another FBI raid was conducted in Westport. The FBI is...
LYNN, MA
1420 WBSM

FBI Operation Underway at Westport Hells Angels Club

WESTPORT — Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities are keeping mum about an operation taking place at the Westport Hells Angels club Thursday morning. Officers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Westport police could be seen along with FBI agents at the entrance to one of the town's clubs, located on American Legion Highway.
WWLP

Massachusetts paving company owner charged with tax evasion

BOSTON (WWLP) – The owner of a paving company pleaded guilty in connection with a seven-year scheme to underreport income on his tax returns. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 52-year-old Robert Brainard of Weymouth pled guilty to tax evasion for underreporting income on his tax returns.
BOSTON, MA
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in Kingston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Kingston for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said Kingston’s Camp Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality throughout the summer. To get the latest up-to-date information,...
KINGSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Best Places to Live In Massachusetts

If you're considering moving to the Bay State, you're in luck. Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of vibrant and welcoming communities, each with its own unique set of advantages. From bustling metropolises to quiet coastal towns, there's something for everyone in Massachusetts. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
capecod.com

PHOTOS: Barnstable County Fair 2022

Check out these photos from the Barnstable County Fair this year!. The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Ten Arrested In Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust

FALL RIVER — Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking after they were caught allegedly dealing nearly 15 kilograms of opioids all over southeastern Massachusetts from a base in Fall River. The suspects allegedly ran a massive drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl along the SouthCoast...
capecod.com

Fall Start Expected for Barnstable Sewer Expansion Work

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is planning to start construction on the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion project by the fall. The work will include the construction of new sewers, force mains, and a pump station. The project is anticipated to finish in the winter of 2023. New...
BARNSTABLE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Lawsuit Looks to Halt Stop & Shop Expansion Work

The Edgartown attorney whose lawsuit paused the planned expansion of the Edgartown Stop & Shop in 2018 has again filed suit against the project, naming the store, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and several others in a suit that claims work is proceeding there based on an expired permit and without proper public input into changes to the originally approved plan.
EDGARTOWN, MA
theweektoday.com

Car towed from the bay near Onset Pier

A man’s car came to a rest in the water off Onset Pier just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, necessitating his rescue and a complex tow operation. Wareham Police and Onset Fire responded to the pier, where one police officer entered the water to find the man outside the vehicle.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Solar panels and extreme heat likely to blame for Quincy house fire

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some solar panels paired with extreme heat may be to blame for a Quincy house fire, according to the Quincy Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the Quincy home Friday afternoon following the reports of a fire. The firefighters quick response kept the damage to the house isolated to the roof.
QUINCY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury PD recovers stolen merchandise

Following a report of theft from the Lani Beach Club, Tisbury Police recovered goods from several different businesses and charged two teens with shoplifting. On July 12, Officer Anthony Fusaro and Sgt Andrew Silvia reviewed footage of an alleged bathing suit theft at Lani Beach Club on Main Street. The store owner said the alleged shoplifters came in a Jeep, according to a police report. Following an announcement to be on the lookout, a Jeep matching the description given by the store owner was seen at Five Corners and then again on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Oak Bluffs and Tisbury Police stopped the Jeep and found that the person driving the Jeep was allegedly wearing the stolen bathing suit (a $99 “Babysitter top” by Snrklbr Swimwear) from Lani Beach Club, according to a report. Police recovered a number of other shoplifted items from the Jeep occupants, report shows. These items were from Tisbury and Oak Bluffs stores and included jewelry, clothing, and a “small ceramic chicken,” according to a report.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters respond to porch fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that on Friday, Fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a two family residence on Brick Kiln Road. Arriving on the scene a fire in the mulch near the front step. The fire had extended to the step. A portion of the step was removed to ensure that the fire was out. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking material.
FALMOUTH, MA

