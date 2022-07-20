Woman sentenced to probation in prescription drug case in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A woman arrested on felony charges related to prescription drugs in 2017 pleaded no contest and adjudication was withheld, according to records accessed via the St. County County Clerk’s Office website.

Lisa Murphy, now 40, in 2018 pleaded no contest to nine counts of obtaining or attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud following her arrest in December 2017.

In Florida, withholding adjudication means the judge orders probation but does not formally convict the defendant of a criminal offense.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office was involved in investigating the case, which reportedly involved prescriptions for hundreds of pills.

Her sentence included five years' probation, and 120 days of jail time. She reported having 99 days' credit for time served in jail at the time.

Murphy’s probation was terminated in July 2021, according to an order from Circuit Judge Robert E. Belanger.

In June 2022, Murphy petitioned to seal records in the case.

