Here comes the heat. Guidance on how you can stay healthy and safe in Brockton area.

BROCKTON — With a heat wave forecast to last through Sunday , municipal cooling centers are opening, public-health officials are urging residents to take protective measures, and the Humane Society of the United States is reminding pet owners to take special care of their animals.

On its discussion page for the region, the National Weather Service noted the dramatic change from recent weeks, stating “after an extended stretch of almost early fall-like weather, summer has returned with a vengeance, and appears here to stay at least through the end of July.”

For the next nearly two weeks, according to the Weather Service, the federal Climate Prediction Center “shows high confidence in above normal temps in climatologically the warmest part of the year. For reference, normal highs for mid to late July are generally in the low to mid 80s. Expect multiple days in the 90s away from the coast.”

Is relief in sight?

A bit, but not until after a scorching weekend.

“Oppressive heat and humidity continues for remainder of the week with little nighttime relief,” the Weather Service said. “A round of strong to severe thunderstorms look likely for at least parts of the region on Thursday. Slightly cooler by early next week but temps remain above normal.”

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the forecast temperatures for the days ahead?

According to the National Weather Service , daytime highs in the Brockton area will reach into the mid 90s, peaking at 96 degrees on Saturday. Nights will have a low of 70 to 72 degrees, with a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday night. Starting Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees, 94 degrees Friday, 96 degrees Saturday and 94 Sunday.

What are the dangers associated with excessive heat and humidity?

“Normally, when you get hot, your body cools itself by sweating,” according to the state Health Department. “But when it is very hot and humid, sweating isn’t enough, and your body temperature can rise very quickly. High temperatures can cause heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat cramps.”

Who is at increased risk of heat stroke, exhaustion or cramps?

Certain populations including “babies and young children, older adults, and people who work outdoors,” according to the Health Department.

What protective measures are advised when you are outside?

“Stay out of the direct sun,” the Health Department advises. “Try to stay in shaded areas. Wear a hat with a brim and wear sunscreen for protection. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine. Pace yourself when you exercise. Schedule outdoor events early in the morning, when it is cooler and the air quality is better. Wear light-colored and light-weight clothing.”

It's getting hot in here: New England summer temperatures will likely be above normal

What about when you are inside?

“Use air conditioning or fans, windows and shades or curtains to keep your house cool. Take cool showers or baths. Avoid cooking hot food indoors when the day is at its hottest. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine. Never leave a child, pet, or older adults in an unattended car during periods of extreme heat,” according to the Health Department.

What if I need shelter from the heat?

Most cities and towns in the state are opening cooling centers. The main Brockton Public Library and the East Bridgewater Council on Aging will act as a cooling station in those communities during normal business hours through Friday. In Stoughton , the Stoughton Library and Council on Aging will act as cooling centers through Friday.

Residents of Easton and Raynham should call their respective police departments to find the closest cooling centers.

How do I protect my pets?

According to the Humane Society of the United States, “never leave your pets in a parked car,” guidance that also applies to human children. Also, “watch the humidity, limit exercise … don’t rely on a fan, provide ample shade and water … (and) watch for signs of heat stroke,” among other measures. More detail is available at https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/keep-pets-safe-heat .

Where can I find more information, including about the dangers and symptoms of heat stroke, exhaustion and cramps, and what to do if they occur?

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html . In an emergency, call 911.

What is the long-term trend?

“Extreme summer heat is increasing in the United States. Climate projections indicate that extreme heat events will be more frequent and intense in coming decades,” according to the CDC.

With reporting by Christopher Butler

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Here comes the heat. Guidance on how you can stay healthy and safe in Brockton area.