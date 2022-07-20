YouTube removes Otero County Commission meeting, reinstates following appeal

On July 14, the Otero County Commission met for a regular meeting that was livestreamed onto YouTube.

By Monday, July 18, the video of the meeting was removed by YouTube with a note stating the video had been removed for "violating YouTube's Terms of Service."

Otero County appealed the decision made by YouTube and the video was reinstated on July 19.

"Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives," the YouTube Community Guidelines page states.

The guidelines also state videos that violate standards related to "scams, sensitive content, violent content, regulated goods including firearms and misinformation" are subject to removal.

As of July 19, YouTube did not provided a response as to why the July 14 Otero County Commission Meeting livestream was removed.

To avoid future issues of access for the public, Otero County Manager Pamela Heltner said via email Wednesday, that the County's IT department began exploring services to replace its use of YouTube.

New Mexico Foundation for Open Government Interim Executive Director Melanie Majors suggested that governing bodies not rely on third-party platforms to broadcast their meetings.

Use of those platforms became popular as the local, county and state departments navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and began offering digital access to public meetings.

"This is almost new ground," Majors said. "YouTube is its own private company. They are allowing the Otero County Commission to livestream their meeting."

There are no legal requirements that New Mexico governing boards livestream meetings or post the meetings to websites.

The New Mexico Open Meetings Act only requires New Mexico governmental boards to post meeting minutes 10 days after the meeting adjourned.

"This is all new territory and best practices when governing boards livestream their meetings is they should probably do it on a platform they own," Majors said. "Then they'd have control over it. That way, if the county commission or others wanted to go back and look at it, they can."

Majors pointed to the successes and challenges of the New Mexico Legislature which livestreamed its sessions and hearings to the nmlegis.gov website under the webcasts tab.

