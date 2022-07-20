Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 29-year-old woman and her three children she has with her. The woman, Carla Woods, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen on July 15 and may have possible headed to Florida.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO