Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza are having a good time now that they are paired as a tag team. Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto, are not only cousins, they are two men that are very familiar with one another inside the ring as early in their time on the main roster, they were always on opposite sides of the ring back when Angel was paired with Andrade and Zelina Vega. Speaking in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp prior to WrestleMania 38, Angel and Humberto revealed that they pitched this tag team about a year ago but we're shut down before getting a chance to be a tag team on Main Event.

