Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

By Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts...

Leslie Blanchard
3d ago

The people involved in the murder in the picture were all locals to the area. No one involved was an immigrant, illegal or otherwise. WOW!

IN THIS ARTICLE
