Area news in brief for July 21

WEST BRANCH – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education plans a work session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the West Branch High School Media Room, 14277 S. Main St. in Beloit, followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include public input concerning the retire/rehire of Anne Sellaroli and Denise Ginocchi.

HARTVILLE CONCERT – Dove Award-winning trio The Martins will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW. More information is available at www.martinsonline.com and www.hartvillekitchen.com.

MLK PARADE, FESTIVAL – The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Maple Beach Park Festivall will be Aug. 27. All are welcome to enjoy free refreshments, vendors, face-painting, juggling, music and family fun. Contact Sonya with questions at 330-581-5128 or alliancemlksc@gmail.com.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Louisville Church of Christ, 1520 California Ave. in Louisville, plans a free clothing, diaper and adult incontinence product giveaway by appointment only in August. Call 330-875-1673 for an appointment in August to shop or to donate. Open house will not happen in August due to the church acting as a polling place for the Aug. 2 special election. The next date the clothing closet will be open to the public will be Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SMHA MEETING – Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority's Board of Directors plan a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at its central office, 400 E. Tuscarawas St. in Canton. Purpose of the meeting is to recess into executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

BIBLE SCHOOL – Louisville Church of Christ plans a free vacation bible school from July 31-Aug. 3. The school, called “Zoomerang,” will have two sessions on July 31, at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. From Aug. 1-3, sessions will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes will be for children ages 4 to those entering sixth grade in the fall, as well as classes for parents. The parent class is a video series titled “Effective Parenting in a Defective World," by Chip Ingram, followed by Q & A time. Register at www.louisvillechurch.org, clicking the Zoomerang tab. Call 330-875-1673 with any questions.