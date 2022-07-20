ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

Area news in brief for July 21

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVcr_0gmLrhQo00

WEST BRANCH – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education plans a work session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the West Branch High School Media Room, 14277 S. Main St. in Beloit, followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include public input concerning the retire/rehire of Anne Sellaroli and Denise Ginocchi.

HARTVILLE CONCERT – Dove Award-winning trio The Martins will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hartville Kitchen, 1015 Edison St. NW. More information is available at www.martinsonline.com and www.hartvillekitchen.com.

MLK PARADE, FESTIVAL – The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Maple Beach Park Festivall will be Aug. 27. All are welcome to enjoy free refreshments, vendors, face-painting, juggling, music and family fun. Contact Sonya with questions at 330-581-5128 or alliancemlksc@gmail.com.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Louisville Church of Christ, 1520 California Ave. in Louisville, plans a free clothing, diaper and adult incontinence product giveaway by appointment only in August. Call 330-875-1673 for an appointment in August to shop or to donate. Open house will not happen in August due to the church acting as a polling place for the Aug. 2 special election. The next date the clothing closet will be open to the public will be Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SMHA MEETING – Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority's Board of Directors plan a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at its central office, 400 E. Tuscarawas St. in Canton. Purpose of the meeting is to recess into executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

BIBLE SCHOOL – Louisville Church of Christ plans a free vacation bible school from July 31-Aug. 3. The school, called “Zoomerang,” will have two sessions on July 31, at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. From Aug. 1-3, sessions will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes will be for children ages 4 to those entering sixth grade in the fall, as well as classes for parents. The parent class is a video series titled “Effective Parenting in a Defective World," by Chip Ingram, followed by Q & A time. Register at www.louisvillechurch.org, clicking the Zoomerang tab. Call 330-875-1673 with any questions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcantonohio.gov

2nd Annual Hoover Park Festival

The inaugural event in 2021, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Hoover International Sales Convention, attracted more than 400 visitors to the park and museum on a rainy day. This year’s festivities include history talks and self-guided tours, a garden boutique and plant sale, presentations on pollinators and invasive plant species, a performance by the Glen Oak High School Marching Band, activities and displays from the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, North Canton Public Library, Stark Parks, and North Canton Heritage Society as well as children’s storytelling, food trucks, raffles and giveaways, vintage cars from the 1920s, a vintage baseball game between the Fulton Mules and the Smithville Stars, and a very special performance of the original Hoover Company calliope.
NORTH CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Progressive Rail Roading

Ohio panel issues grants to Wheeling & Lake Erie, transload facility project

The Ohio Rail Development Commission this week approved a $490,626 grant to Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for the reconfiguration of connecting tracks between the short line's subdivision lines. The funds fulfill ORDC's match requirement for the $6.8 million federal Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
Beloit, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Hartville, OH
City
Beloit, OH
Louisville, OH
Government
City
Tuscarawas, OH
City
Canton, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Falls to host Crafty Mart Night Market July 22 as part of Falls Downtown Fridays

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Crafty Mart Night Market on Friday, July 22 from 6-10 p.m. as part of its Falls Downtown Fridays event series. Crafty Mart is a nonprofit organization that supports local artists, makers, and artisans by offering opportunities to hone and expand their creative businesses via education and markets, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Crafty Mart Night Market will offer high-end, handmade goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans. Goods offered for sale range from candles to handbags and pet treats to art pieces. The event will also feature local music, craft beer, food and family friendly activities, according to a news release.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wtuz.com

Upcoming Work in Strasburg to County Line

Mary Alice Reporting – Resurfacing will happen in the Village of Strasburg and up to the Stark County line and flaggers will direct traffic. The work starts on US 250, at the I-77 on/off ramp for Strasburg, and continues through the village. Repaving will then continue at the y-split onto route 21 and where 250 merges with SR 93. Crews will also be on 212 (Dolphin Street), at the county line from the Beach City Airport to Parrot Rd NW.
STRASBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy continues to repair Valley storm damage

FirstEnergy crews continue the work of restoring power to fewer than 300 homes and businesses caused by storm damage in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. As of 6 a.m. Thursday there were 243 outages reported in Trumbull County, with most of those in Liberty Township. 32 outages remained in Austintown and Boardman.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Chip Ingram
WKBN

Niles councilman unexpectedly passes away

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jim DePasquale, a Niles City councilman who dedicated his life to the city, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning. DePasquale served as Safety-Service Director for then-Mayor Tom Scarrnecchia. He also served the city in the parks and engineering departments and was elected councilman-at-large in Nov.
NILES, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Branch#Board Of Directors#E Tuscarawas St
whbc.com

OSP, SCSO: OVI Checkpoints Friday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: July 21, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday. David Michael Sletvold: Illegally manufacturing or possessing explosives and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance. Nastasysha Shamara J L A Simmons-Moore: Aggravated trespass and domestic violence. Matthew Robert McCracken: Aggravated robbery, robbery,...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland land bank to do 'house cleaning' of old policies, procedures

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, aka Land Bank, formed a subcommittee Friday to review and update policies and procedures. Land bank director Bill Harvey said the need for the updates arose “in light of things that we have in the article from Ashland Source.”. Support...
ASHLAND, OH
27 First News

Stephany A. Rodgers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephany A. Rodgers, 31 Youngstown, was born February 15, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio to Tamika Haywood and Steven Haywood. Stephany attended Youngstown City Schools. She was employed at several different fast food restaurants including McDonald’s. Stephany loved to spend time with her children, family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy