LACEY, Wash., July 20, 2022 – Violent crime in Washington State increased 12.3% in 2021, according to a report released today by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), while the number of commissioned officers able to respond decreased 4.4% (a 495 net loss statewide). Washington State retains its ranking as the lowest in the nation for commissioned officers per thousand residents.

LACEY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO