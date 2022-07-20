ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sam Pittman’s message to Oklahoma, Texas about coming to SEC: ‘It’s a hell of a league’

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s nothing the fine folks at Texas and Oklahoma don’t already know, Sam Pittman, realizes, but he re-iterated it anyway. On Wednesday - during the third day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta - the Arkansas coach was asked what message...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

