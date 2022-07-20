ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire victims get boost from Sebring fundraiser

Family and friends gathered Sunday at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring to pay tribute to and raise funds to help Kris Pierce and Ralph Held, Kent residents who were injured earlier this year in a fire in North Benton. Pierce, a respiratory therapist at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, and Held were injured after an explosion and fire at their camper on German Church Road in Portage County. In all, four campers were damaged, and property loss was estimated at $200,000. Nine departments responded to the blaze in Portage County. The pair spent several weeks in Akron Children's Hospital recovering from burns, and their recovery is ongoing.

