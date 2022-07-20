Grand market beef receives $1,125

The grand champion market hog exhibited by Brynn Abt of the 4-H club Marion Hustlers 2 brought $4,175. The contributing sponsors are Bush Auto Place, BDK Feed and Supply, R+L Carriers, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., The First National Bank of Blanchester, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Kwest Communications, Ag-Pro Wilmington, PNC Bank, Martinsville Lions Club, Croghan Farms, DeBold Builders, Miller Farms, Rippling Rock Herefords, Ralph and Carol Abt, Mishelle Pembleton, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, Circle S Farm, Barber Family, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Paul Hall & Associates, Hymark Consulting, Parks Livestock, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Chris and Brooke Stingley, McConnell Veterinary Services, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Clinton Animal Care Center, Spirit in the Sky Car Show, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Clinton County Clerk of Courts, Ostermeier Farms, Emma Mathews Photography, Panetta Excavating, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Brad and Angela Woodruff.
Comments / 0