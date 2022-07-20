ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Grand market beef receives $1,125

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand champion market beef entry of Wyatt Zurface of the Blue Ribbon Kids 4-H Club received a $1,125 premium. The contributing...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Kids & aggies the focus at Saturday’s Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Kids and agriculture were the focus at Saturday’s annual Kids Market at the Clinton County Farmers Market as well as Clinton County Farm Bureau Day. The weekly Farmers Market was abuzz with activity as youths and regular vendors set up shop with their homemade treats, crops, plants and crafts.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand champion hog draws $4,175

The grand champion market hog exhibited by Brynn Abt of the 4-H club Marion Hustlers 2 brought $4,175. The contributing sponsors are Bush Auto Place, BDK Feed and Supply, R+L Carriers, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., The First National Bank of Blanchester, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Kwest Communications, Ag-Pro Wilmington, PNC Bank, Martinsville Lions Club, Croghan Farms, DeBold Builders, Miller Farms, Rippling Rock Herefords, Ralph and Carol Abt, Mishelle Pembleton, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, Circle S Farm, Barber Family, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Paul Hall & Associates, Hymark Consulting, Parks Livestock, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Chris and Brooke Stingley, McConnell Veterinary Services, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Clinton Animal Care Center, Spirit in the Sky Car Show, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Clinton County Clerk of Courts, Ostermeier Farms, Emma Mathews Photography, Panetta Excavating, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Brad and Angela Woodruff.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Hobart Corporation celebrates 125 anniversary

TROY — Hobart Food Equipment celebrated its’ 125th anniversary on July 20. Exactly 125 years – to the date – after the signing of the articles of incorporation, employees from Hobart’s manufacturing facility and offices in Troy gathered for an all-day celebration. “We have a...
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, OH
Business
Wilmington, OH
Industry
City
Wilmington, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Times Gazette

Family rates the county’s restaurants

You may think that you know a lot about Highland County restaurants, but you probably don’t know as much as Hillsboro resident Harrison Gallaugher, who has reportedly been to, “every restaurant in Hillsboro multiple times.”. While going to restaurants is a popular activity, Gallaugher takes things a step...
HILLSBORO, OH
dailyadvent.com

Hamilton purchases 22 properties for Spooky Nook complex parking

Combined ShapeCaption The city has purchased dozens of properties along North Second and North Third streets just off Black Street east of the Spooky Nook at Champion Mill. All of the properties recently purchased, and the ones the city purchased in the early 2000s for a different project, will be razed...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Grand Champion#The Blue Ribbon Kids#Trusty Insurance Agency#Bush Auto Place#Ag#Allen Motors Llc#Nutrien Ag Solutions#D E Equipment Co#Sunrise Cooperative Inc
WKRC

GMC crew learns moves for return of Salsa on the Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Things are heating up on Fountain Square. Salsa on the Square is back every Thursday, and you don't need to be a dancing pro. Diana Hoffman has been teaching people salsa for years and she showed the ladies of Good Morning Cincinnati - and Bob - a thing or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that has caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friend Amy Zahora joins us via Zoom to fill us in on the Yuengling Summer Music Fest happening Sunday, July 24th. Don’t miss the free event happening at Austin Landing!
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Majority of Miami Valley now under high COVID-19 community level

MIAMI VALLEY — Almost the entire Miami Valley has been upgraded to a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, both Montgomery and Greene counties upgraded to a high community level. WHIO checked Friday and the CDC data showed the Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Miami, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties have all also been upgraded to a high level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

10 Tri-State counties, including Hamilton, now at high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CINCINNATI — Ten Tri-State counties now have a high level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio are all in the "orange" on Thursday's COVID-19 community levels map. Only Clinton and Highland counties remain at "yellow," representing medium community levels.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy