Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH. SBoth Sugartree and Main Street closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and free, Enmy and Eternal Frequency will perform. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.

