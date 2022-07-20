ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchville, ME

Bicycling the St John Valley and beyond

By Rene Cloukey
wagmtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two life long friends who share a love of bicycling have had a very busy summer. John Raymond and Phil Roy are familar faces riding the St John Valley Roads. The two returned from a Coast to Coast Bike Ride from San Diego, California to St Augustine,...

