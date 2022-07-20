Bicycling the St John Valley and beyond

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. The heat and humidity will be building in throughout the day today. This is thanks to a low pressure system that’s currently sitting off to our west. This low brought a warm front through the region during the overnight hours and into this morning, which has allowed the wind to shift into the south, as well as warm and humid air to work into the region with that wind. The southerly flow will allow for some sunshine this morning, but it ultimately works against us as we’ll be looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorms making their way into the region during the mid to late afternoon hours and continuing into this evening. Because of the severe weather threat, the storm prediction center has issued a slight risk for severe storms throughout the day. Once the sun sets later this evening, the atmosphere will lose a lot of the energy it had, resulting in showers and storms falling apart as we get closer to midnight. This will allow for skies to clear back out, but humidity looks to remain in place for Friday and continuing into the weekend.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO