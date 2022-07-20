ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Grand market duck collects $755

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand champion market duck exhibited by Lexus Reiley of the Liberty Livestock 4-H Club and of Wilmington...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Kids & aggies the focus at Saturday’s Clinton County Farmers Market

WILMINGTON — Kids and agriculture were the focus at Saturday’s annual Kids Market at the Clinton County Farmers Market as well as Clinton County Farm Bureau Day. The weekly Farmers Market was abuzz with activity as youths and regular vendors set up shop with their homemade treats, crops, plants and crafts.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Grand champion hog draws $4,175

The grand champion market hog exhibited by Brynn Abt of the 4-H club Marion Hustlers 2 brought $4,175. The contributing sponsors are Bush Auto Place, BDK Feed and Supply, R+L Carriers, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., The First National Bank of Blanchester, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Kwest Communications, Ag-Pro Wilmington, PNC Bank, Martinsville Lions Club, Croghan Farms, DeBold Builders, Miller Farms, Rippling Rock Herefords, Ralph and Carol Abt, Mishelle Pembleton, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, Circle S Farm, Barber Family, Carrie Zeigler Insurance Agency – State Farm, Paul Hall & Associates, Hymark Consulting, Parks Livestock, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Chris and Brooke Stingley, McConnell Veterinary Services, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Clinton Animal Care Center, Spirit in the Sky Car Show, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Clinton County Clerk of Courts, Ostermeier Farms, Emma Mathews Photography, Panetta Excavating, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Brad and Angela Woodruff.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Kids and seahorses go together

Eli Massey displays a marbleized seahorse he made this week at Family Craft Night at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library. At Family Craft Night this week at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 7-year-old Eli Massey makes a marbleized seahorse. A key component is shaving cream, shown in the disposable pan. The craft activity was facilitated by the library’s children’s specialist staffer Sarah Rogers Hackney.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Wilmington, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Wilmington, OH
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, OH
wnewsj.com

SW Corn Growers Field Day and fungicide application

Now that fair is out of the way, it is time to get ready for the SW Ohio Corn Growers field day. Fayette County will be the place to be on August 16. The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Extension Agronomy Committee, will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck#Livestock#Plumbing#Grand Champion#Lexus#Wilmington Ffa#Trusty Insurance Agency#Pnc Bank#Groves Tire Service#D E Equipment Co
wnewsj.com

Lynchburg Post Office remains closed

LYNCHBURG — Exactly when some type of postal service will resume in Lynchburg following a mid-June fire that damaged the town’s post office on North Main Street appears to be unknown. The Times-Gazette made several calls to the U.S. Postal Service this week, but still had no answer...
LYNCHBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

Rockin’ into the weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend kicked off in downtown Wilmington Friday evening. It began with the ticketed Stryper concert inside the Murphy Theatre, and outside on Sugartree Street with performances from SIIN and from The Crue, a Motley Crue tribute band. On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Stage set for downtown to rock this weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend is about to kickoff in downtown Wilmington tonight (Friday). Sugartree Street will be closed for festivities, with opening ceremonies set for 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Stage on Sugartree Street prior to free concerts with SIIN taking the outdoor stage followed by The Crue-A Motley Crue Tribute Experience. (Note that the Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC band had to cancel, but The Crue is stepping up to fill their slot.)
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Overcoming an obstacle

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 21, 1959:. “CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The launching of the first atom-powered merchant ship, Savannah, was hailed today as a ‘bold and enterprising experiment in the daring and distinguished annals’ of American science and seafaring.” It was christened by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Robert rules over crankiness

I am cranky! It is allowed in the Old Ladies Bill of Rights — along with wearing purple and spitting in the street. Purple is not my color and spitting in the streets is not only disgustingly unsanitary, but the prerogative of the male population. Little boys at age 3 learn to spit as a rite of passage at T-ball and, despite maternal admonishments, never get over the habit.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CCSWD now accepting recycling grant applications

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:. 2023-2024 Go-Green Grant(for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

10 Tri-State counties, including Hamilton, now at high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CINCINNATI — Ten Tri-State counties now have a high level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio are all in the "orange" on Thursday's COVID-19 community levels map. Only Clinton and Highland counties remain at "yellow," representing medium community levels.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 in the fellowship hall of the church — the third grill-out of the season. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious...
BLANCHESTER, OH
614now.com

Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

Giovanni’s Pizza has arrived. The regional chain began in Wheelersburg, Ohio more than 50 years ago, and while Giovanni’s has grown to operate more than 100 restaurants in six states, its presence has largely been relegated to Southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Yesterday, however, a Giovanni’s pizzeria...
WHEELERSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy