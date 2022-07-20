ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath County, TX

Erath County Business and Health Summit to be Held Virtually July 27

By jhorton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEPHENVILLE — The business community is invited to the Erath County Business and Health Summit on Wednesday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Zoom session is free, but registration is requested —https://tarletonstate.us/summitregistration....

fox4news.com

Texas school districts offering teachers 4-day work week

Some smaller Texas school districts are offering a four-day week in an effort to hire and keep teachers. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune education reporter Brian Lopez about the idea in places like Mineral Wells and Chico, located about 50 miles outside of Fort Worth.
TEXAS STATE
KRLD News Radio

Crews make progress against Chalk Mountain wildfire

More than 30 agencies are joining forces to battle the Chalk Mountain wildfire in Somervell County near Glen Rose. The wildfire has covered more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 16 homes. Governor Greg Abbott visited Glen Rose to meet with local officials and to sign a new disaster declaration. The Governor says he's glad there have been no fatalities.
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Dean Ranch ‘Gateway to Aledo’ property purchase closes

Stacy Lynch and Stephanie Rich with Lynch Legacy Realty Group in Parker County have announced the closing of a 1,495-acre purchase of a portion of the Dean Ranch. Lynch represented Levens Capital LLC in the purchase of the historical site. The mixed-use, master-planned development is underway in becoming a new...
ALEDO, TX
wbap.com

Wildfire Update: Over 7,700 Acres Torched Across Texas

All of North Texas remains under a Red Flag Warning issued by the The National Weather Service on Tuesday, as wildfires burn across the region. A large wildfire has burned hundreds of acres near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County as crews continue to work on extinguishing it. Adam...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Two transported after collision near Heartland Mall

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Heartland Road and U.S. Highway 183 North in Early at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision. According to officials on the scene, one sedan was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 183 from Heartland Road over to the Heartland Mall entrance, when it was struck on the driver’s side by another sedan approaching the Early Blvd. intersection from the North.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco man partially ejected, killed in Polaris ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CISCO, TX
