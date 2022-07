The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Saturday on Garners Ferry Road. A 23-year-old man from Goldsboro, N.C., was killed when his car was hit by a driver going the wrong way on the highway in Richland County at about 4 a.m., according to a statement from Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

