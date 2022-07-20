ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Teacher of the Year Manuel Aceves: Mask mandates caused catastrophic learning loss

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, San Diego Unified School District Board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne made a shocking comment regarding students concerned about their new mask mandate. We know for a fact that young, healthy children have essentially zero risk to the...

inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
fox40jackson.com

California school district’s return to masking has many parents outraged: ‘Insanity’

Parents are dismayed and even outraged to see that a California school district is bringing back indoor masking for its students. San Diego Unified School District board president Sharon Whitehurst-Payne recently defended her district’s decision to return to masking indoors — including for summer school students — as Fox News Digital reported earlier.
kusi.com

Dr. James Schultz talks Paxlovid and other COVID-19 therapeutics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID cases rise, at risk people can seek out antiviral medication/COVID-19 therapurtics once they test positive, to reduce symptoms. COVID-19 therapeutics like the one Biden is taking, Paxlovid, is an antiviral medication “acts as an orally active 3C-like protease inhibitor”. But there...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
Times of San Diego

As COVID Cases Continue Rise, County Highlights Treatment Options

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, public health officials reminded the public Friday to seek treatment to help prevent severe symptoms from the virus. Antiviral medications require a doctor’s prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.
kusi.com

Businesses in downtown San Diego boom from Comic-Con tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, sits in the perfect little spot to get BIG business during the San Diego tourism scene. Comic-Con is bring a lot of business to this sweet shop!. KUSI talked with Jake and Nancy Scornavacco, owners of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, to...
Coast News

Escondido teacher Aardappel prioritizes community in classroom

ESCONDIDO — For English teacher Alison Aardappel, maintaining a sense of community in the classroom is essential. “We all belong to the same community,” she said. “We live in a community with many different people, and hopefully, we look out for everyone regardless of what separates us.”
kusi.com

San Diego County unemployment rate climbs 3.2% in June

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in June, up from a revised 2.7% in May according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. However, June’s unemployment rate was considerably less than June 2021’s rate of 7.3%. Last month’s rates...
