Goodyear police, Angels on Patrol team up to fill 40 backpacks

AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchant Square Antiques may be one of the biggest vintage shopping experiences in Arizona!. Head to Chandler for a wide assortment of products and fun for the family. Take a peek behind the curtain at The Lion King...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Arizona News

Mother of boy allegedly killed by grandmother at Scottsdale hotel plans to sue DCS. The boy's mother is asking for $12 million to settle the claim and avoid litigation. Former President Trump speaks at rally for Kari Lake, others in Prescott Valley. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By David Baker...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix staff, volunteers help the most vulnerable during excessive heat

The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them after she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection of 43rd Ave., Thunderbird Rd. closed after crash

Three people are dead and six others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning. Group of veterans gather in Chandler to watch Jan. 6 hearing. The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

No injuries after people exchange gunfire at Tempe Walmart parking lot

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating after two people shot at each other in the parking lot of a Walmart Saturday morning. The shooting happened at the shopping center near Elliot Road and Priest Drive around 9:30 a.m. Details are still limited, but the Tempe Police Department says...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Newborn baby found abandoned in front of Mesa home

Mother plans to sue DCS after boy allegedly killed by grandmother in Scottsdale. The mother of the boy who police said was tortured and killed by his grandmother and her husband plans to sue DCS for $12 million. Former President Trump and vice president Pence hold competing campaigns on same...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa woman writes of her battle with addiction

At the end of almost 25 grueling years, Mesa resident Elizabeth Simpkins had finally had enough. “I got sick of going through detox and rehab and I finally made a decision to get sober for myself,’ she said. On April 30, 2021, Simpkins finally gave up the fight with...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Here are five weekend Valley events to keep you busy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve made it through another month of summer! We hope that you’ve stayed cool, or at least have gotten a good-looking tan and stayed from getting sunburned, or worse yet, a margarita burn. Here are five things happenings around the Valley to help keep your mind occupied this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR News

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home

PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pregnant Phoenix nurse hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mazi Mowzoon is grieving after losing his best friend and partner. On July 10, his wife Karen Garcia-Rodriguez was traveling along Highway 93 and heading to Kingman for work. Detectives say she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. She and the baby died at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after overnight shooting at bar in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix bar. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting a shooting at the Purple Turtle Bar and Grill in west Phoenix near 51st Ave. and Indian School Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man identified to be Angel Carillo, 22, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Autism-focused charter school network opens West Valley campus

A small crowd of educators and families gathered in Peoria on Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of Arizona Autism Charter Schools' new West Valley campus. AZACS is a tuition-free network that focuses on the educational needs of children who have autism and related disorders. Diana Diaz-Harrison is the founder...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story

Arizona's Family is the new home for Arizona high school sports. Arizona’s Family and the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) have just begun a three-year partnership to expand the promotion of high school athletics around the state. ‘life without limits’ Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares her...
PHOENIX, AZ

