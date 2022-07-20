ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dr. Jeff Barke reacts to SDUSD President telling kids to “not return” if they refuse to mask

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Indoor mask mandates are back in the San Diego...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 6

JIM B
3d ago

sdusd is horrible. i am an employee and my kids will never be students of this horrible machine

Reply
6
Donna goldberg
3d ago

Home school no salaries for them money goes to teacher homeschooling I hope.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lamesacourier.com

San Pasqual Winery receives five medals at San Francisco competition

La Mesa’s San Pasqual Winery recently received five medals at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including: gold for their 2021 Albariño (San Diego County), silver for their 2017 Cabernet Franc (San Diego County), silver for their 2021 Riesling (South Coast AVA), silver for their 2016 Malbec (San Diego County), and bronze for their 2016 Petite Sirah (Clarksburg).
LA MESA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Education
kusi.com

Dr. James Schultz talks Paxlovid and other COVID-19 therapeutics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID cases rise, at risk people can seek out antiviral medication/COVID-19 therapurtics once they test positive, to reduce symptoms. COVID-19 therapeutics like the one Biden is taking, Paxlovid, is an antiviral medication “acts as an orally active 3C-like protease inhibitor”. But there...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdusd#Indoor
NBC San Diego

Highly Infectious BA.4 and BA.5 Subvariants Increasing COVID Cases in San Diego County

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, public health officials reminded the public Friday to seek treatment to help prevent severe symptoms from the virus. Antiviral medications require a doctor's prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

As COVID Cases Continue Rise, County Highlights Treatment Options

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, public health officials reminded the public Friday to seek treatment to help prevent severe symptoms from the virus. Antiviral medications require a doctor’s prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Businesses in downtown San Diego boom from Comic-Con tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, sits in the perfect little spot to get BIG business during the San Diego tourism scene. Comic-Con is bring a lot of business to this sweet shop!. KUSI talked with Jake and Nancy Scornavacco, owners of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt, to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy