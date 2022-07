In Eyes in the Dark, every night is dark and stormy. It's also eerily the same, for better or worse. When Victoria Bloom, the youngest in a long line of mystics and inventors, returns to her ancestral home in 1922, she's greeted at the gates not by her grandfather, but by insect-like monsters hiding in the inky black. Arming herself with a flashlight (she'd likely call it a torch, Brit that she is), she vanquishes both shadows and creatures by blasting them with light and makes her way inside. She arrives just in time to see her grandfather taken by the most horrid of these monsters, and embarks on a quest to save him.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO