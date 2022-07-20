U.S. Rep. Scott Perry votes in favor of bill that would protect gay marriage

On Tuesday, 47 Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican whose district includes parts of York County, joined all Democratic members of the House to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

In 1996, the Defense of Marriage Act was passed, and it specified that marriage was between one man and one woman. The law was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The move to protect same-sex marriage came as a result of growing concern among some lawmakers and advocates that the Supreme Court could revisit its landmark 2015 decision in the wake of the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month. In a concurring decision, Justice Clarence Thomas voiced support for reconsidering the court's earlier same-sex marriage ruling.

Perry, who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus said yesterday’s vote was a bipartisan codification that interracial married couples will not face discrimination, and is hopefully one more step toward salving the wounds of years of injustice.

“Agree or disagree with same-sex marriage, my vote affirmed my long-held belief that Americans who enter into legal agreements deserve to live their lives without the threat that our federal government will dissolve what they‘ve built," he said.

Now the bill heads to the Senate, where it faces an uphill chance of passage in a body split evenly among Republicans and Democrats. If passed, it will protect marriage equality and make sure legal, same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized.

Perry serves Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. His seat is up for election this year. Democratic candidate Shamaine Daniels will face off against Perry in the fall.

Kaity Assaf is a regional news reporter for the USA Today Network. Contact her at kassaf1@ydr.com, on Twitter @kaitythekite or by phone, 717-472-0960. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.