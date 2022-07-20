ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry votes in favor of bill that would protect gay marriage

By Kaity Assaf, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zy287_0gmLpbCs00

On Tuesday, 47 Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican whose district includes parts of York County, joined all Democratic members of the House to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

In 1996, the Defense of Marriage Act was passed, and it specified that marriage was between one man and one woman. The law was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The move to protect same-sex marriage came as a result of growing concern among some lawmakers and advocates that the Supreme Court could revisit its landmark 2015 decision in the wake of the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month. In a concurring decision, Justice Clarence Thomas voiced support for reconsidering the court's earlier same-sex marriage ruling.

Perry, who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus said yesterday’s vote was a bipartisan codification that interracial married couples will not face discrimination, and is hopefully one more step toward salving the wounds of years of injustice.

“Agree or disagree with same-sex marriage, my vote affirmed my long-held belief that Americans who enter into legal agreements deserve to live their lives without the threat that our federal government will dissolve what they‘ve built," he said.

Now the bill heads to the Senate, where it faces an uphill chance of passage in a body split evenly among Republicans and Democrats. If passed, it will protect marriage equality and make sure legal, same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized.

Perry serves Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. His seat is up for election this year. Democratic candidate Shamaine Daniels will face off against Perry in the fall.

Kaity Assaf is a regional news reporter for the USA Today Network. Contact her at kassaf1@ydr.com, on Twitter @kaitythekite or by phone, 717-472-0960. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Jim Jordan makes odd case against the marriage equality bill

As the House prepared to consider the Respect For Marriage Act, which would codify marriage equality in federal law, Republican leaders had a message for their members: The GOP would not “whip” this vote. In other words, while party leaders routinely give their members directives, urging them to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Society
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
York County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Election Local#Racism#Republicans#Democratic#The Supreme Court#House Freedom Caucus#Americans#Senate#Democrats
Rolling Stone

House Passes Bill to Protect Marriage Equality

The Democrat-led House voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act bill on Tuesday, which would recognize same-sex marriages at the federal level. The legislation would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. The latter was struck down in 2015 with a court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that made same-sex marriage a right under the 14th Amendment, but the 1996 act is still in the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage

Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservatives. In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely and often personally in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. Tuesday’s election-year roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has raised questions about revisiting other apparently settled U.S. laws. Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not press their members to hold the party line against the bill, aides said. In all, 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

GOP inches closer to 10 Senate votes on same-sex marriage

Support among Republican senators is gradually building for a House-passed bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition for marriage equality, with senators predicting it will eventually get the votes it needs to pass. Why it matters: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Same-sex marriage bill faces uncertain future in the Senate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. House passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage late Tuesday, but whether it will pass the Senate remains up in the air. The “Respect for Marriage Act” passed the House 267-157 with 47 Republicans voting in favor. The legislation would overturn the Defense of Marriage Act, signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman. That law has been largely gutted by the Supreme Court but still remains on the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

MIDTERM MEMO: Senate GOP support for same-sex marriage bill could deny Democrats a wedge issue

Senate Republicans may yet sink House-passed legislation that would essentially codify federal same-sex marriage rights granted by the Supreme Court in 2015. But that was far from certain Wednesday as the Senate began informally considering the Respect for Marriage Act, which cleared the House 24 hours earlier with unanimous Democratic support and 47 out of 204 available Republican votes. There immediately appeared to be four GOP votes for the bill, while several other Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, were noncommittal. In other words, it’s quite possible the 10 Republican votes needed to break a filibuster and send the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk could materialize.
CONGRESS & COURTS
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

3K+
Followers
850
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy