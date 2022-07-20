ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford man carries fridge up Snowdon for charity

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has carried a fridge on his back, as he walked up Snowdon to raise...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Boy, seven, has hair chopped by 17 inches for wig charity

A seven-year-old boy has had his long locks chopped 17 inches shorter to donate to a charity that supports children with cancer. Eddie's wavy blonde hair was cut on 23 June for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer. Mum Hayley,...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned dogs faced lingering death in heatwave, RSPCA says

Two "terrified" dogs were "callously left in a secluded spot" on the hottest day of the year, the RSPCA has said. The charity said the pair faced "a lingering death" before being found at midday near Macclesfield on Tuesday, as the UK dealt with record temperatures. A couple in a...
ANIMALS
Slate

Help! My Girlfriend Put Her Little Sister in Foster Care When Their Parents Died.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have been dating “Rowan” for almost six months. I knew Rowan had lost her parents really young, but I just now found out she has a sister. Basically, their dad died in an accident when Rowan was 13 and her sister “Rue” was a baby. Then when Rowan was 20, their mom got cancer and died a year later. Rue was 8 and Rowan allowed her to be put in foster care. Rowan wasn’t in college or anything, she’d been working and supporting herself since 18. She says child services tried to place Rue with her, and she said no. She says Rue was a nice, normal kid and she didn’t hate her or anything. She just wanted to enjoy her twenties instead of raising a kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

New Prince George photo marks ninth birthday

A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark his ninth birthday on Friday. Wearing a light blue shirt, he is seen smiling in the photo, which was taken on a sandy shoreline by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. She captured her son's image on camera during...
WORLD
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
U.K.
BBC

Bloody Friday victims' families deserve truth - son

The son of a bus driver murdered by the IRA on Bloody Friday in Belfast has said he would like to know the full truth of what happened. Nine people died and more than 130 were injured when 19 bombs exploded in little over an hour on 21 July 1972.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nigerian kidney theft: Third charge over organ-harvesting plot

A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Grenfell tragedy: Inquiry hears of forgotten four victims

The stories of four "forgotten" victims of the Grenfell tragedy have been heard. The official public inquiry into the 2017 disaster has heard the last submissions from lawyers on behalf of the 72 people who died. Zainab Deen, her son Jeremiah, Denis Murphy and Mohammad Alhajali perished on the 14th...
HOMELESS
BBC

Peckham woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years, inquest told

The body of a woman lay undiscovered for two-and-a-half years in her south-east London home despite repeated calls by residents, an inquest heard. Sheila Seleoane, 58, had to be identified by dental records after she was found in the living room of her flat in Peckham in February. The inquest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peckham flat death: Peabody sorry for not spotting dead woman

A housing group that did not realise one of its residents had been dead for two and a half years has apologised. Sheila Seleoane, 58, was found in her Peckham flat in February and had to be identified by dental records. Residents repeatedly told Peabody of a foul stench and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newtownards air crash: Caroline Mawhinney was 'kind and caring mother'

Caroline Mawhinney, one of the victims of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down, was a "most loving, kind and caring mother", her family has said. Ms Mawhinney and Philip Murdock died in the crash at Newtownards Airport shortly after 20:20 BST on Tuesday evening. They were both members...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Elderly Hampshire woman left without food during heatwave

A man whose mother was left without lunch on one of the hottest days of the year has described a meals on wheels company's behaviour as "disgusting". Jacky Johnston, 82, has dementia, lives in a village in Hampshire and relies on the Apetito service to receive her main meal each day.
ENVIRONMENT

