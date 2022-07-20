ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen charged with murder in slaying of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was killed during a carjacking Monday afternoon, July 18. (Credit: Morgan Stafford, Executive Director of Memphis Wesley)

A teen has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, the district superintendent for the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of The United Methodist Church.

Miguel Andrade, 15, was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Andrade was captured Tuesday, July 19, along with the two other suspects, both juveniles.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000, and a 17-year-old male was released without charges.

The carjacking occurred at 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, when MPD responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Whitehaven Lane. A female victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police confirmed Tuesday that the victim was Eason-Williams, 52.

“I am immensely proud of the men, women of law enforcement in our community and our department,” Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said during a press conference Tuesday. “They have worked quickly and worked collaboratively to generate leads on this particular case. Not just this case, but they work together on a regular basis to bring individuals to justice that have done egregious crimes in our city.”

Eason-Williams was in her driveway Monday afternoon talking on the phone when three suspects approached her and shot her.

The person Eason-Williams was speaking to on the phone called police, who arrived to find Eason-Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Regional One Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators located security footage that captured the three suspects and the blue/grey hatchback they occupied.

They found that after Eason-Williams was shot, one of the suspects drove away in her vehicle.

At 8:27 p.m., Eason-Williams’ vehicle was located wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

Later that evening, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the 1600 block of Hunters Rest Lane in Cordova. Officers were advised that two males approached a female while she was still in her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of her vehicle. The suspects drove away in Eason-Williams’ Chevy Malibu.

At 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies located the Malibu and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and officers pursued them. The vehicle then wrecked at 1053 Larry Lane in Berclair, and the three juveniles were taken into custody.

The juveniles were transported to Homicide for continued investigation as they matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Eason-Williams.

The investigation is continuing.

The Daily Memphian

