ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Victoria's Secret's new perfume Bare adapts to body chemistry for unique scent

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUnJ5_0gmLpRKU00

Victoria's Secret has debuted a new fine fragrance that's one of a kind, literally.

Bare Eau de Parfum, the company's first new fine fragrance in five years, adapts to each wearer to create a unique scent.

The fragrance uses what the company calls "cryptosym," a technology that can "encrypt" fragrance formulas, making it harder to replicate or counterfeit. Similar to some color-changing nail polishes and cosmetics, the fragrance adapts to every person's body chemistry, creating a unique scent, according to the Reynoldsburg-based retailer, which became a standalone company a year ago .

Bare: What's in new perfume from Victoria's Secret?

The fragrance is made with responsibly sourced ingredients and upcycled materials, including a blend of musks, mandarins from Madagascar, Egyptian violet petals and Australian sandalwood.

More: Five takeaways from new TV show on Victoria's Secret and Les Wexner

"Choosing a scent is such a personal experience, so we took our time in creating a one-of-a-kind fragrance that could be both relatable and unique to everyone who wears it," Kristen Lagoa, vice president of merchandising, beauty and accessories at Victoria's Secret, said in a press release.

"It's about a quiet confidence that comes from knowing your authentic self, and celebrates individuality in its most natural form."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWCdW_0gmLpRKU00

Cryptosym technology was developed and trademarked by German chemicals company Symrise. Bare Eau de Parfum is the first fragrance on the market to utilize the technology, according to the news release.

"When creating this fragrance, we wanted to craft something completely different—something that unveils the signature scent everyone is looking for," said Nathalie Benareau & Carlos Vinals, master perfumers at Symrise.

"The idea was to accentuate the natural beauty of the wearer without covering up their unique scent and individuality."

The fragrance is now available online — $59.99 for a 50 milliliter bottle — and nationwide in-stores, with a worldwide release next month.

More: Victoria's Secret & Co. to cut 160 management jobs

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@TaijuanNichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Victoria's Secret's new perfume Bare adapts to body chemistry for unique scent

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Believe It or Not, Terry Cloth Has Become Fashion’s Favorite Textile

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The thought of terry cloth clothes might instantly induce thoughts of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian posing for paparazzi in coordinating Juicy Couture looks with metallic Louis Vuitton bags and Motorola Razr flip phones in hand. But the cozy soft fabric has evolved into an elevated and—dare I say it—sophisticated summertime essential.
APPAREL
WWD

Exotic Skin-focused Brand MJZ Introduces Ready-to-wear

MJZ, the brand jumpstarted in 2017 by former finance executive Michael Chang with a focus on exotic skin tropes priced as high as 120,000 euros, is gearing up to venture into ready-to-wear. After gaining fans among the likes of Scott Disick, who described a perfecto he borrowed from the brand...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Wexner
Tree Hugger

Mushroom Leather Hat Is a Major Leap for Sustainable Fashion

A dapper bucket hat is the first-ever commercial object made entirely from Reishi, a premium vegan leather created with mycelium. The hat, which is called the Reishi Boletus, is the result of a partnership between MycoWorks, a biomaterials innovator, and famed hatmaker Nick Fouquet. Along with the Boletus, Fouquet has designed and produced two additional hats—the Coprinus and the Morchella—that use Reishi as decorative trims.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume#Chemistry#Scent#Counterfeit#Madagascar#Egyptian#Australian#Victoria S Secret#German
Maya Devi

Baby girl drowns in bath while father smokes and browses Facebook

Daniel James Gallagher, 26, pleaded guilty for the death of his daughter following the mishap on 2nd April last year. In an extremely misfortunate turn of events, a baby girl drowned in a bath after being left unattended by her father. He went out to smoke and browsed Facebook for some time before he returned.
hypebeast.com

Nike Stays Cool for the Summer With the Dunk High “Blue Chill”

Is prepared for a hot summer with its newest Dunk High in “Blue Chill.”. The cool-toned iteration is crafted with full leather uppers, its immaculate white base making way for the light blue overlays and yellow detailing on the pull tab, tongue tag insignias and insole logos. Other branding hits can be found on the matching light blue panel swoosh and embossed outsole stamp as the shoe rests on a white midsole and light blue outsole, with white laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thezoereport.com

Immediately Bookmarking Keke Palmer's Long, Glossy Box Braids

Keke Palmer’s Instagram grid is as much a one-woman variety show as it is a personal social media page — and it seems like the multitalented Palmer wouldn’t have it any other way. Her feed is studded with knockout outfits and unreal beauty moments, but the Nope star is just as confident and content posting memes, TikToks, and quippy video clips as she is sharing budget-busting high-fashion photoshoots. But by mixing up her content, Palmer ensures it all stands out — but her red carpet looks might just be a cut above the rest. Keke Palmer’s jumbo box braids at the Nope premiere on July 18 just confirmed what everyone already thought: she’s always been among the more stylish celebrities, but 2022 is the year she’s leveraging her natural knack for aesthetics to become a full-fledged beauty icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sourcing Journal

‘Making the Cut’ S2 Winner Drops Size-Inclusive Amazon Fashion Co-Developed Brand

Click here to read the full article. Nearly one year on since she took home the top prize on “Making the Cut” last summer, rising designer Andrea Pitter is out with a new size-inclusive label cobranded with Amazon Fashion, a first for the e-commerce giant’s style-centric arm. Wednesday’s launch comes as the Prime Video fashion reality series gears up for season three’s Aug. 19 premiere, when 10 new contenders will face hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn each episode as they vie for $1 million to pump into their business and the chance to be mentored by Amazon Fashion’s seasoned experts. Pitter’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

These Venetian Shoes Are Made for Walking

Paris has the beret; London its trenchcoat, and Venice its velvet slippers known as “friulane,” sometimes called gondolier shoes. What many consider the Rolls-Royce of friulane comes from historic shoemaker Piedàterre, now owned by two seasoned executives — one from film, another from fashion — who are taking a step-by-step approach to nurture its expansion beyond the mythic canal city.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy