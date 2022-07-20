Victoria's Secret's new perfume Bare adapts to body chemistry for unique scent

Victoria's Secret has debuted a new fine fragrance that's one of a kind, literally.

Bare Eau de Parfum, the company's first new fine fragrance in five years, adapts to each wearer to create a unique scent.

The fragrance uses what the company calls "cryptosym," a technology that can "encrypt" fragrance formulas, making it harder to replicate or counterfeit. Similar to some color-changing nail polishes and cosmetics, the fragrance adapts to every person's body chemistry, creating a unique scent, according to the Reynoldsburg-based retailer, which became a standalone company a year ago .

The fragrance is made with responsibly sourced ingredients and upcycled materials, including a blend of musks, mandarins from Madagascar, Egyptian violet petals and Australian sandalwood.

"Choosing a scent is such a personal experience, so we took our time in creating a one-of-a-kind fragrance that could be both relatable and unique to everyone who wears it," Kristen Lagoa, vice president of merchandising, beauty and accessories at Victoria's Secret, said in a press release.

"It's about a quiet confidence that comes from knowing your authentic self, and celebrates individuality in its most natural form."

Cryptosym technology was developed and trademarked by German chemicals company Symrise. Bare Eau de Parfum is the first fragrance on the market to utilize the technology, according to the news release.

"When creating this fragrance, we wanted to craft something completely different—something that unveils the signature scent everyone is looking for," said Nathalie Benareau & Carlos Vinals, master perfumers at Symrise.

"The idea was to accentuate the natural beauty of the wearer without covering up their unique scent and individuality."

The fragrance is now available online — $59.99 for a 50 milliliter bottle — and nationwide in-stores, with a worldwide release next month.

