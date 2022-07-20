Auburn man dies in Burt Lake drowning accident

BURT LAKE — A 42-year-old man from Auburn drowned in Burt Lake over the weekend.

In a press release, Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said his department was dispatched to a possible drowning in Burt Lake around 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

"The Cheboygan County Dive Team was dispatched to the location on Burt Lake, in Burt Township, and began search and recovery operations," said Clarmont.

Within 90 minutes of the call being placed to 911, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department Dive Team and Marine Division were able to recover 42-year-old Jonathan Howard from the water. He had been boating on the lake with family friends at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's department dive team and marine division were assisted on the scene by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, firefighters from the Topinabee Fire Department and Pellston Fire Department, and medical personnel from Cheboygan Life Support Systems ambulance.

The victim's family has been notified of the drowning.