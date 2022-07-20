ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart Lays Out His Expectations for Georgia's Defense in 2022

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

Kirby Smart has built his program off a fast and physical defense, since taking the head coaching job in Athens following the 2015 season, the former Alabama defensive coordinator has been the architect of success for Georgia on the defensive side of the ball.

While speaking at the podium in Atlanta, Ga., for SEC Media Day, Kirby Smart was asked about his expectations for his defense heading into the 2022 season.

"My expectation is to be fast and physical; we don't shy away from the fact that we've had success on defense. I can't tell you how many times I've gone to recruit a kid, and they tell me they said, 'y'all aren't going to be good on defense, y'all are losing everybody.' They said that two years ago, they said that last year, they're saying that this year. Look, if you go recruit really good football players and they're fast and physical, you'll play good defense."

After losing eight NFL Draft picks from last season's national championship-winning unit, Smart is not changing his expectation. The defensive minded head coach stated on several occasions throughout his speech that "complacency" is not the problem, rather "experience" is the problem for Georgia heading into fall camp.

Scroll to Continue

Comments / 0

