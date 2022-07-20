'One of the Finest': Nick Saban Gives Resounding Praise to Texas' Steve Sarkisian

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a firm believer in Steve Sarkisian's potential with Texas for the future.

Alabama's Nick Saban isn't one to hand out compliments very often. So, when bestowing such kind words, a player or coach should consider it an honor.

Saban, entering his 16th season with the Crimson Tide, opened up at SEC Media Days on his relationship with Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian . Sark ran Alabama's offense like a machine for two years, working with four future first-round receivers and two future first-round quarterbacks.

"Sark is one of the finest coaches that we ever had on our staff," Saban said Tuesday . "He did an outstanding job and does a good job with player relations. He's very well organized, a very good play caller on game day and just did a fantastic job. Really excited for him and his family that he got the opportunity to go to Texas and I know they're going to have a really challenging team for us (to face on Sept. 10)."

During the COVID-19 season, Alabama ranked second in scoring (48.5 points per game), third in passing (358.2 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (541.6 yards per game). The Tide would go a perfect 13-0, defeating Ohio State in a 52-24 showdown for the championship in Miami, Fla.

Along with team accolades, Sarkisian's play design also helped both receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones become Heisman finalists, with Smith becoming the first receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith also was named the Maxwell Player of the Year and Fred Biletnikoff winner, given to the nation's top receiver.

Jones would win the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback. Meanwhile, running back Najee Harris would win the Doak Walker Award, given out to the nation's top rusher.

"He was always very, very respectful of the head coach, our relationship, the principles and values of the organization that he sort of instilled in the players and reinforced in a positive way, so I can't say enough good things about Sark and how he contributed to the program and the success that I think he'll have at Texas," Saban said of his former offensive coordinator.

Sarkisian will look to become the third former assistant to defeat Saban come Week 2 of the upcoming season . Last year, the Tide lost in College Station to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in early October. In January, Saban was denied a seventh national title with the program after falling short to Kirby Smart and Georgia in Indianapolis.

Fisher served on staff as Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU during the Tigers' 2003 championship season. Smart spent nine seasons with Saban in Tuscaloosa, helping the Tide win four titles from 2009-15.

The Longhorns struggled with consistency in the second half of games last season, leading to a 5-7 finish. Sarkisian was aggressive in landing former Alabama players this offseason via the transfer portal, picking up the commitments of tight end Jahleel Billingsley and receiver Agiye Hall .

Last year, former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson followed Sarkisian — along with three coaches from the Tide's 2020 staff — to Austin. He recorded 332 yards on 45 carries and scored three touchdowns.

"It's going to be a very competitive game, which I'm sure their players are looking forward to and our players are looking forward to, which is what makes college football great," Saban said. "But I have a really good relationship with Sark."

Kickoff between Alabama and Texas is set for 11 a.m. at DKR Stadium on Sept. 10.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.