Lexington man dies at hospital after shooting, coroner identifies victim
A 38-year-old man in Lexington has died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. The shooting took place a little after 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Lt. Joe Anderson said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
3 arrested after a suspect holds others at gunpoint during a KY drug bust, officials say
Three suspects are in custody after an attempted drug bust went wrong in Laurel County Monday morning. Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday morning with three individuals inside who were a part of a drug investigation. The driver of the vehicle did not cooperate and hit a deputy’s vehicle twice.
Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say
An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
Garage cleanup reveals tote bag with remains of missing man inside, Ohio cops say
The cleaning of a garage revealed a tote bag with human remains, according to media reports. Ohio authorities identified the remains as those of Larry Davis, a man missing since March. Davis, a 48-year-old from Chillicothe, Ohio, was last seen on March 4, the Chillicothe Police Department said in a...
Lexington man, woman killed in crash on Delong Road, police say
A man and a woman from Lexington died Wednesday night after being in a serious car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. The crash happened on Delong Road near Colliver Lane just after 9 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. It was a single-vehicle collision, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department.
2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations
Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound
Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say
A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
Lexington residents arrested in ‘record’ drug seizure, Kentucky sheriff’s office says
Four Lexington residents have been arrested and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a record drug seizure after an incident at a local gas station. Following a two-day investigation, local and federal officials seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 4 pounds of cocaine, various amounts of fentanyl and heroin, and three guns, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Man gets 18-year prison sentence after admitting guilt in shooting at Lexington cookout
A man charged with murder and other offenses has pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced for a deadly shooting that took place on West Sixth Street in April 2019. Damarcus Jones, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and seven years for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Judge Julie Goodman handed down the sentence in Fayette Circuit Court Tuesday morning. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Jones’ total prison time will be 18 years, according to court records.
Attacker hits woman with toilet seat while she’s showering, Ohio prosecutor says
An intruder attacked a woman with a toilet seat while she was showering, according to Ohio prosecutors. Authorities have charged the suspected intruder with aggravated burglary. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said in a July 20 news release that the victim was showering on July 2 when a 34-year-old woman...
Suspect gets into deadly crash while fleeing police, Kentucky State Police say
A person in Hardin County was killed on Monday after crashing while leading police on a vehicle pursuit, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase began on Joe Prather Highway near mile-marker two when a state police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to state police. The subject fled west on the Joe Prather Parkway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Second shooting of the weekend in Lexington leaves one man dead, police say
Lexington police are investigating the second homicide from over the weekend after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Hedgewood Court just before 6:45 p.m., according to police. Officers were responding to a report of a subject who had been shot and upon arrival found a male with a gunshot wound.
Ky. Dems can thank Rand Paul for saving them from bad Biden deal on federal judgeship
It should surprise exactly no one that the recent furor over a federal judgeship in the Eastern District of Kentucky came down to petty brinksmanship and ego. On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul revealed that he had put a stop to the appointment of conservative attorney Chad Meredith after the White House and Kentucky’s senior Sen. Mitch McConnell had come to some kind of deal to put him in a soon to be vacated spot. The deal, first revealed by the Courier Journal the week after Roe v. Wade was overturned, stunned and infuriated Kentucky Democrats, who had the forlorn hope that a Democratic President wouldn’t want to install an anti-choice Federalist Society judge in an open seat the White House actually controls.
Kentucky’s recruiting outlook, Calipari’s future and more in the UK basketball mailbag
Earlier this week, we asked for your questions about the Kentucky men’s basketball team, UK’s recruiting efforts, and anything else related to the Wildcats’ program. There was a response on a wide range of topics. Let’s dive in …. It appears that Duke, with new coach...
Cooper Flagg Mania is here. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national stories.
Former superintendent of two KY districts is Lexington high school’s new principal
Anthony Orr, a former superintendent in two Kentucky school districts, is the new principal of Lexington’s Lafayette High School, Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said Tuesday night. At Lafayette, Orr replaces Bryne Jacobs who will be the new principal of Lexington Traditional Magnet middle school. Orr has 29 years of...
‘Only credible suspect’ or ‘wrongly accused?’ Attorneys debate Lexington shooting evidence
CORRECTION: Jackie Alexander is the assistant commonwealth’s attorney who spoke in court during Antonio Gaskin’s trial on Tuesday. This information was incorrect in a previous version of this story. The trial of a Detroit man who’s accused of killing two people in Lexington in 2019 opened Tuesday with...
