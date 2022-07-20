ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Lexington Herald-Leader

3 arrested after a suspect holds others at gunpoint during a KY drug bust, officials say

Three suspects are in custody after an attempted drug bust went wrong in Laurel County Monday morning. Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday morning with three individuals inside who were a part of a drug investigation. The driver of the vehicle did not cooperate and hit a deputy’s vehicle twice.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Political Prisoners
Lexington Herald-Leader

Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington residents arrested in ‘record’ drug seizure, Kentucky sheriff’s office says

Four Lexington residents have been arrested and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a record drug seizure after an incident at a local gas station. Following a two-day investigation, local and federal officials seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 4 pounds of cocaine, various amounts of fentanyl and heroin, and three guns, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man gets 18-year prison sentence after admitting guilt in shooting at Lexington cookout

A man charged with murder and other offenses has pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced for a deadly shooting that took place on West Sixth Street in April 2019. Damarcus Jones, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and seven years for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Judge Julie Goodman handed down the sentence in Fayette Circuit Court Tuesday morning. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Jones’ total prison time will be 18 years, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Suspect gets into deadly crash while fleeing police, Kentucky State Police say

A person in Hardin County was killed on Monday after crashing while leading police on a vehicle pursuit, according to Kentucky State Police. The chase began on Joe Prather Highway near mile-marker two when a state police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to state police. The subject fled west on the Joe Prather Parkway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ky. Dems can thank Rand Paul for saving them from bad Biden deal on federal judgeship

It should surprise exactly no one that the recent furor over a federal judgeship in the Eastern District of Kentucky came down to petty brinksmanship and ego. On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul revealed that he had put a stop to the appointment of conservative attorney Chad Meredith after the White House and Kentucky’s senior Sen. Mitch McConnell had come to some kind of deal to put him in a soon to be vacated spot. The deal, first revealed by the Courier Journal the week after Roe v. Wade was overturned, stunned and infuriated Kentucky Democrats, who had the forlorn hope that a Democratic President wouldn’t want to install an anti-choice Federalist Society judge in an open seat the White House actually controls.
KENTUCKY STATE
