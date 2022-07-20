It should surprise exactly no one that the recent furor over a federal judgeship in the Eastern District of Kentucky came down to petty brinksmanship and ego. On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul revealed that he had put a stop to the appointment of conservative attorney Chad Meredith after the White House and Kentucky’s senior Sen. Mitch McConnell had come to some kind of deal to put him in a soon to be vacated spot. The deal, first revealed by the Courier Journal the week after Roe v. Wade was overturned, stunned and infuriated Kentucky Democrats, who had the forlorn hope that a Democratic President wouldn’t want to install an anti-choice Federalist Society judge in an open seat the White House actually controls.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO