Brooklyn, NY

Mint Heights

By Carina Finn Koeppicus
 3 days ago

At first glance, Mint Heights might seem like your garden variety casual Indian spot, but a few standout menu items take this place up a...

L&B Spumoni Gardens

There are certain food-related rites of passage that come with living in New York City, and making the journey to Gravesend for L&B Spumoni Gardens is one of them. Maybe you grew up eating here, the feeling of having your thighs stuck to a too-hot outdoor bench while spumoni drips down your forearm synonymous with the early days of summer. Others come to it as adults, learning the ways of the square slice later in life, but never too late.
Marea

A movie is more likely to make you cry if you’re watching it on an airplane. It’s happened to all of us—one minute you’re fully engaged in Nicolas Cage’s endearing relationship with his pet truffle pig, and before you know it, you’re looking out the window, shedding tears at a very high altitude.
Din Soup Dumplings

If you thought you had to ride the F train into Manhattan for decent dim sum, think again. This Brooklyn Heights dumpling shop makes everything in house, from hand-pulled noodles to extremely cute mushroom-shaped bao filled with, yes, an assortment of mushrooms. Start with the chef’s choice assortment of dumplings so you can pick your favorites before going in on a larger order. We’re obsessed with the chicken and cabbage dumplings, which have pretty blue detailing thanks to butterfly pea flower in the dumpling wrapper. The xiao long bao here are on par with some of our favorites in Manhattan and Flushing, with thin skins and a good soup-to-meat ratio. The space is cute, too.
Laser Wolf

At the top of the Hoxton Hotel in Williamsburg, you’ll find a terrace with a panoramic view of Manhattan that'll make you swear you’ll never leave for any godforsaken town without a skyline like this one. This is the New York home of Laser Wolf, one of our highest-rated restaurants in Philly.
Regalia

The most important thing to note about this relaxed Italian spot in Edgewater is that the crispy bone-in veal parmigiana slathered in tomato sauce and cheese is a must-order. It’s so good you might lose all composure, toss the silverware, and eat it like a turkey leg. Regalia feels more like a bar than a restaurant, but the low-key atmosphere makes it a great choice for a casual dinner date, or for a solo meal at the bar with a glass of wine. If the idea of consuming a big piece of veal by yourself alone seems like a bit much, there are plenty of smaller options on their menu—like meatballs with a spicy marinara sauce and silky polenta or a creamy cacio e pepe—that are also delicious.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

