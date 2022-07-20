Mint Heights

If you thought you had to ride the F train into Manhattan for decent dim sum, think again. This Brooklyn Heights dumpling shop makes everything in house, from hand-pulled noodles to extremely cute mushroom-shaped bao filled with, yes, an assortment of mushrooms. Start with the chef’s choice assortment of dumplings so you can pick your favorites before going in on a larger order. We’re obsessed with the chicken and cabbage dumplings, which have pretty blue detailing thanks to butterfly pea flower in the dumpling wrapper. The xiao long bao here are on par with some of our favorites in Manhattan and Flushing, with thin skins and a good soup-to-meat ratio. The space is cute, too.

