Thai Sidewalk

By Carina Finn Koeppicus
 3 days ago

If you can’t bear the thought of sitting at a restaurant packed with hot moms and remote tech workers for lunch, go to Thai Sidewalk instead. This street...

The Infatuation

Green Light Korean Pub & Karaoke

If you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can belt anything from Bohemian Rhapsody to No Scrubs, book a private karaoke room at Green Light in West Ridge. Rooms are booked by the hour for up to 20 people, and they have deals on bottle service and room rates when you spend a certain amount on food. And the Korean food here is pretty good, with dishes like japchae, kimchi tater tots, and tteokbokki. Once your time in the private room runs out, you can still hang out in the front dining area where you can occasionally catch the bartenders breathing fire.
The Infatuation

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

We like going to Stan’s in Lakeview when we want a lot of variety, or a donut that sounds like it was created by an eight-year-old. For example, they have a caramel marshmallow, Cap’n crunch, and our personal favorite, the biscoff (a.k.a. cookie butter-filled) pocket. If you don’t feel like feeding your inner child, consider ordering something like their pretzel-glazed or the pistachio old-fashioned.
The Infatuation

Graziano's Market

This is the original location of what’s now become a big Miami chain of Argentinean markets and steakhouses. This original location is also the one with the best food. It’s a dependable spot to get a decent empanada if you’re looking for a quick bite. But you can also find ready-to-eat marinated tongue, ensalada rusa, and dozens of things overstuffed with dulce de leche. You can also get giant jars filled with the sticky caramelized milk, imported Argentinean steak, housemade pastas, and a solid selection of South American wines. There are a handful of tables inside, but this place is mainly a takeout operation.
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

Udupi Palace is where you go when you want to show up in sweats, catch up with a friend for an hour, and eat some of the best dosas in the Mission. The ones at this South Indian vegetarian spot are perfectly crispy, filled with well-spiced potatoes, and, depending on the kind you get (like the mysore) are roughly the size and shape of a small briefcase. This small spot also does a saag paneer that’s heavier on the spinach, ultra puffy poori, fried samosas that get a boost of flavor from an array of chutneys, and a big curry section. And if getting dressed in sweats and casually popping in for a meal is still too much for you to handle, don’t stress. Udupi Palace also runs a solid takeout operation.
The Infatuation

Xocome Antojeria

You always hope that little Mexican spot you noticed on your way to work will have life-changing tortillas and carne asada so tender it will stroke your hair and look deep into your eyes before you eat it. But odds are it won’t—unless that little spot happens to be Xocome Antojeria. Because the food at this small counter-service Mexican restaurant in Archer Heights is as exceptional as your most ambitious food-related daydreams.
The Infatuation

L&B Spumoni Gardens

There are certain food-related rites of passage that come with living in New York City, and making the journey to Gravesend for L&B Spumoni Gardens is one of them. Maybe you grew up eating here, the feeling of having your thighs stuck to a too-hot outdoor bench while spumoni drips down your forearm synonymous with the early days of summer. Others come to it as adults, learning the ways of the square slice later in life, but never too late.
The Infatuation

Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
The Infatuation

Causita

With a subdued, all-white brick exterior, you might walk past this Peruvian spot in Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction a few times before noticing. But keep a look out, because behind that facade is one of Silver Lake’s better spots for a high-energy dinner. Causita is from the same...
The Infatuation

Small Victory

Located at the top of a short flight of stairs in a parking garage downtown, Small Victory is a fairly small cocktail bar with a large selection of spirits, an extensive cocktail menu, and a great list of wines and sherries available by the glass. You can definitely pop in here with a small group, but the majority of the tables are made for two people, so this is more of a spot to grab a pre- or post- dinner drink. You can make reservations ahead of time, or just walk up to the little red gate on East 7th and give them a buzz—we’ve had pretty good luck walking in relatively early in the night.
The Infatuation

Night Heron

Night Heron in Uptown Oakland has many qualities we look for in a great cocktail spot. The artsy space filled with murals and neon lighting has comfortable seating, and lots of elbow room. It’s not too loud that you can’t hear the person sitting next you, and there are a variety of well-made drinks. These are all reasons we have no problem lounging in a large booth or the banquette with ottomans, sipping on a Super Brava with mezcal and garam masala. This place also has a short section of low and no-ABV cocktails, too, and is serving bento boxes from nearby Japanese spot Itani Ramen.
The Infatuation

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

We love both locations of this counter-service bakery, but the one in the Richmond has shorter lines—which helps in the morning, when it seems like everyone within a five-mile radius is waiting to get their hands on a Special Breakfast Sandwich. A buttery biscuit is the base for soft-scrambled eggs, a solid amount of mashed avocado, pepperjack, and bacon. Lemon garlic aioli ties it all together. Other sweeter pastries round out a breakfast here, like the frosting-less cinnamon roll or a square of pillowy carrot cake. There’s a parklet out front, plus a hidden patio with a few tables in the back.
The Infatuation

Salt & Time Wine Shop

There aren’t many places in Austin where you can simultaneously order customizable tinned fish boards, sit on a sunny patio drinking some natural wine, and leave with a few cuts of 80-day dry-aged steak on your way out. Salt & Time Wine, a dedicated wine shop just two doors down from the original butcher shop and restaurant, is that place. Grab a glass to enjoy at the shop—it’s a very relaxed place, and is never over-crowded—or a bottle for later. And if you’re just dipping into the world of natural wine, they have a lot of bottles in the $20-30 range, making this place a very accessible entryway.
The Infatuation

The Meteor

The Meteor on South Congress is a one-stop shop if you’re on your way to a pizza-and-wine cyclist meetup at a park. The equal parts cafe, wine bar, and pizzeria (which also doubles as a bike shop), is a great casual spot to pop in for a glass and some tinned fish, even if you’re not here for an oddly-specific event. The focus here is on natural wines that won’t break the bank, with plenty of bottles falling in the $25-$35 range. If you’d rather hang out in your living room with your cat and enjoy some wine in peace (why are you still reading this?), they also have a wine subscription service.
The Infatuation

The Coupe & Flute

If you take a shuttered Beacon Hill travel agency, slap up some bricks and art deco bird-patterned wallpaper, and fill it with bottles of champagne, you get The Coupe & Flute. This funky little bistro is officially the best spot in town for sparkling wine, whether you casually enjoy bubbles or your phone’s lock screen is currently the French countryside.
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
The Infatuation

Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some to swallow, but when it comes to food, Sunset Junction has gotten a bit sleepy lately. Silver Lake’s neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood certainly retains charm, but for every witchy kaftan store, there’s now a national salad chain and an overpriced drip coffee laboratory on either side. It’s why the arrival of Bar Moruno feels like such a breath of fresh air.
The Infatuation

Andrew Edmunds

If you’re the kind of person who appreciates first editions, puts an Austin Farwell soundtrack on every video of your dog, and still thinks of your primary school boyfriend as “the one that got away”, you’ll love Andrew Edmunds. Because if you’ve got a single romantic bone in your body, this restaurant will locate it. Open since 1985, this old-school Soho restaurant with a European-inspired menu has been making people fall in love for almost four decades. But not just in love with whoever’s on the other end of the table—in love with this moody, candlelit restaurant.
The Infatuation

Milonga Room

Milonga Room might be one of the best-kept secret speakeasies in Austin. It’s located in the basement of Buenos Aires Cafe on the East Side, through a wooden door with a small eye-level opening that looks like it belongs to a haunted old building. Once inside, post up at the tiny three-seat bar or one of the handful of tables and old couches strewn about the room that looks a bit like old Victorian parlor. It’s also dimly-lit and intimate, complete with cozy corners and low ceilings—this is very much an ideal date night spot with amaro-focused drinks and a small menu of light bites—like empanadas and macarons—if you didn’t just come from dinner upstairs.
The Infatuation

Manzke

In the world of fine dining, high prices mean high expectations. If you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars on dinner, you might expect a dramatic, scene-stealing moment at some point during your meal—say, the chef busting out a medieval duck press or an edible balloon exploding over your table like an ill-advised gender reveal party.
The Infatuation

Trinistyle Cuisine

There are only a handful of foods we’d travel across town for in Friday afternoon traffic and until we tried Trinistyle Cuisine in Inglewood, we didn’t know a fried shark sandwich was one of them. The Trinidadian takeout counter/outdoor restaurant, located in a strip mall down the street...
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

