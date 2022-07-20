ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Beech Grove PD to be featured on rebranded ‘Live PD’ show

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department will be part of the relaunch of “Live PD.”

The new show, rebranded as “On Patrol: Live” will premiere on Friday, July 22 on REELZ.

Beech Grove PD’s Deputy Chief of Administration Bob Mercuri confirmed the police force will be part of the new series.

There are 36 officers serving the city of Beech Grove. More than 14,000 call the area home.

The Lawrence Police Department was featured on the original “Live PD” series on A&E. The series was canceled in 2020 amid concerns about police brutality following the murder of George Floyd.

“On Patrol: Live” will air Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams and will feature Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant and South Carolina deputy sheriff/news anchor Curtis Wilson.

Friday’s episode will also feature the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina); Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (New Mexico); Marion County Sheriff’s Office (Florida); Nye County Sheriff’s Office (Nevada); Paterson Police Dept. (New Jersey); Richland County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina); and Volusia County Sheriffs Office (Florida), according to the New York Post.

