Detroit, MI

Decomposing body in Detroit park is former DPD officer Stephen Hodo, sources say

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - The remains of a body that was found decomposing in a Detroit park last week have been confirmed to be missing former DPD officer Stephon Hodo, sources told FOX 2 Wednesday. Remains were found last Thursday, July 14, decomposing in Stoepel Park on the city's...

www.fox2detroit.com

