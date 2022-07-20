Kansas teacher shortage grows, as more educators experience burnout

It's election season once again in Massachusetts — and a lot is up for grabs. This year, voters will cast ballots in five contested statewide races, four of which have no incumbent. That includes the elections for governor and lieutenant governor, after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to forgo a run at a historic third term, leaving a wide-open contest. And while many people already have their sights trained on November, it's the September primary that often proves most competitive — and decisive — in Massachusetts.

