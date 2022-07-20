Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know about attending Saturday's match

GREEN BAY – Navigating Lambeau Field for the stadium's first professional soccer match won't be much different than for Green Bay Packers games.

One difference will be notable. Parking will be cheaper and there will be less of it for the soccer exhibition match, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Parking at Lambeau Field will be $20 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis. For Packers games, stadium parking is $40 and most spaces are reserved in advance.

More than 75,000 tickets were sold to the event, which will bring an estimated $10 million economic impact to the community, according to Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay. A regular-season Packers home game is estimated to be worth $15 million.

Parking will be the one exception to Lambeau's cashless policy . All other transactions in the stadium, atrium and at Packers-operated businesses at Titletown must be done by card or digital payment, but parking must be paid for in cash.

Lot 1, on the east side of the stadium, will not be available because of construction, but homeowners surrounding Lambeau park cars in their yards for big events such as this. Prices will vary.

Early arrivals will find free-on-the street parking in some neighborhoods, especially on the Green Bay (north) side of Lombardi Avenue.

The Lambeau Field Atrium and Pro Shop will open to ticketed fans only at noon Saturday with exit and re-entry available until 2 p.m. Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. and stadium gates at 4 p.m.

Carry-in policy

The Packers have altered their carry-in policy to the extent that soccer fans can bring flags into the stadium, but not flags on poles. Also, if flag owners disrupt the game for other fans, they will be asked to put them away.

Noisemakers, especially Vuvuzelas , will not be allowed into the stadium.

Also on the don't-even-bother list are bags, backpacks, coolers, strollers, umbrellas, duffel bags, large purses, fanny packs, food and beverages, selfie sticks, video cameras and still photo cameras with lenses over 12 inches.

What is allowed are clear bags not exceeding 12 x 6 x 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear plastic bag, additional clothing, blankets, small clutch purses the size of a woman's hand, small cameras, binoculars and cellphones if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Fans are asked to go to gates noted on their tickets to make entrance into the stadium faster and more efficient.

Weather

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for a 50% chance of rain with a high of 87 and a low of 64. This being Wisconsin in the summer, the forecast could change several times before Saturday.

Seeing the game

Tickets to the game still are available at ticketmaster.com. Prices at Ticketmaster range from $75 to $595, excluding fees. The cheapest tickets on the secondary market are in the $50 to $70 range.

If you're not going to the game, you can watch it on on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Streaming also is available on FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW and DIRECTV STREAM.

