Columbia man sentenced in hotel drugs, firearms case

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Thursday morning, deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds up to 100 mph. The driver of the vehicle threw illegal drugs from the vehicle during the chase. Deputies were able to successfully execute a rolling road block and take two subjects into custody on an I-20 bridge near mile marker 98. No injuries or property damage resulted from the chase. Deputies then conducted a inventory of the vehicle and located quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and counterfeit currency.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO