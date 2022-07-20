Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/22 – 07/20/22

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint investigation and a search of two homes led to four arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that multiple agencies have been investigating drug activity since January in drug-free zones in both McKenzie and Huntingdon. Their news release says that a home on...
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four people on drug, weapons, and child endangerment charges. Since January, agents and investigators have worked proactively to target...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dog fighting ring. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says his department received a tip of a dog fighting operation on Lightfoot Road in Brownsville. “After a lengthy investigation, several weeks long, we developed enough probable...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Three men from Brownsville are wanted in connection to a dog fighting operation in Haywood County. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie. The sheriff’s office says an investigation into...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former Lauderdale County inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana on Thursday. According to a U.S. Department of Justice release, a federal grand jury returned an indictment on July 21 charging Casey White with the following:
Union City, Tenn.–An Obion County Sheriff’s sargent and his K9 are credited with saving someone’s life earlier this week. The team of Sgt. Tim Wright and K9 Sophia were requested by the Obion Police Department to track a man who was threatening suicide around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) – After more than a year missing, a Tipton County child has been located. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release Thursday that 13-year-old Carter Neal, who was on the TBI’s Endangered Child Alert list, was found safe. Neal, who was believed...
OAKLAND, Tenn. — One of the officers seen in a video of a violent arrest in Oakland, Tennessee, has been relieved of duty. The name of that officer has not been released. The Oakland police chief told FOX13 that the case has been turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One community is preparing for the worst case scenario. Thursday, the Dickson Police Department was in Benton County to help local first responders prepare for what they call an active killer event. They discussed standard response protocol. That includes how to respond to a threat...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. An...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday, July 20 in connection with a June homicide investigation in Caruthersville. According to the Caruthersville Police Department, the young man from Hayti is charged with first degree murder in the death of Wayneasha Carter. Police said Carter was shot and killed...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana […]
A SECOND MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY AND CHARGED WITH CAPTIAL MURDER FOR THE DEATH OF MIGUEL ADAME, 19, WHO WAS SHOT AND KILLED AT QUAIL RUN APARTMENTS IN FLORENCE ON AUGUST 30TH, 2021. THE MALE IS CONFINED AT THE TENNESSEE VALLEY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER. A MALE JUVENILE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER SHORTLY AFTER THE HOMICIDE. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
JACKSON, Tenn. — A convicted felon from Union City has been sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that 34-year-old Mark Allen Branch pled guilty to possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson, Tenn.– Mark Allen Branch, 34, of Union City, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and for being a felon-in-possession of a firearm. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Calloway is still recovering after an altercation with police last weekend that started with a traffic stop and ended with a beating. Now, his story is getting national attention. Calloway, a young entrepreneur, is now the center of a brutal encounter with Oakland, Tennessee police. “I don’t know if I should […]
The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of a 44-year-old Missouri truck driver. Officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on the truck driver Monday afternoon after the company’s dispatcher reported that they had not heard from him in two days. Lexington Police Officers located the truck...
BENTON CO., Tenn. –According to information received from West Tennessee Healthcare’s The Foundation, needed conference room updates for the West TN Healthcare Camden Hospital were completed due to funds received from the Patricia Mann Endowment for Benton County. In a statement from the release, Ruby Kirby, Chief Executive...
Comments / 0