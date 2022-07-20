ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, WI

59-year-old Milwaukee man drowns in Waupaca County pond while retrieving a swimming tube for his grandchildren

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iWbB_0gmLkXEX00

MARION - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man drowned Tuesday afternoon while retrieving a swimming tube for his grandchildren in Marion Mill Pond, according to the Marion Police Department.

First responders received a 911 call about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday about a man drowning in the pond's swimming area at Lions Point Park. Authorities say that the man could not swim and waded in over his head when he went to get the swimming tube. The man's wife tried unsuccessfully to rescue him.

Several agencies responded, including the Shawano County Dive Team, and began a search for the man, police said. Around two hours later, the man was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion is a city in Shawano and Waupaca counties and is about an hour west of Green Bay and almost an hour east of Wausau and Stevens Point.

The man's name is being withheld at this time.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake around 1:00 p.m. today, on July 22. He was paddle boarding, lost his balance and fell in. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket. Police have not released the name of the person.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waupaca County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Marion, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week. Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Drowning#Old Milwaukee#Gannett#The Pond#Accident#Lions Point Park
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State Crime Stoppers publicize cold case with ties to Iron County

KENOSHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Crime Stoppers and the Kenosha Police Department are publicizing a cold case with ties to northern Wisconsin. Investigators said James Rawlings was last seen on March 8, 1986. His vehicle was later found abandoned in Mercer by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

Driver faces 6th OWI charge after 2-vehicle crash in Racine County

NORWAY, Wis. — A man is facing his sixth OWI charge after crashing into another vehicle in the Town of Norway on Wednesday. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), it happened around 11 p.m. on STH 36 and Wind Lake Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a truck on the shoulder of STH 36 and a Toyota Tacoma in the ditch, both damaged.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
NEENAH, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. K-9 finds cocaine, marijuana in disabled vehicle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 from Columbia County successfully alerted officers to illegal drugs and paraphernalia Thursday afternoon after they were looking to assist a driver pulled on the side of the road on HWY 151. According to their Facebook post, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was on...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy