59-year-old Milwaukee man drowns in Waupaca County pond while retrieving a swimming tube for his grandchildren

MARION - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man drowned Tuesday afternoon while retrieving a swimming tube for his grandchildren in Marion Mill Pond, according to the Marion Police Department.

First responders received a 911 call about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday about a man drowning in the pond's swimming area at Lions Point Park. Authorities say that the man could not swim and waded in over his head when he went to get the swimming tube. The man's wife tried unsuccessfully to rescue him.

Several agencies responded, including the Shawano County Dive Team, and began a search for the man, police said. Around two hours later, the man was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marion is a city in Shawano and Waupaca counties and is about an hour west of Green Bay and almost an hour east of Wausau and Stevens Point.

The man's name is being withheld at this time.

