The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO