Alaska commercial pilot Dolena Fox fulfills her dream of flying other Yup'ik locals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By the early 1900s, native wood bison had disappeared from Alaska, with only a few hundred remaining in Canada. Biologists are working on changing the future of wood bison, and the latest phase of a restoration project is aiming to bring the species back to Alaska.
PAGE, ARIZONA — White sandstone cliffs create a ring around Lake Powell in contrast to the honey- and red-colored desert rock nearby. Evidence that water once, not all that long ago, filled America’s second-largest reservoir. The last time entire sections of Lake Powell were this dry, the place...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska State Troopers have gotten reports of a cyber-crime trend impacting Alaskan youth. The scheme referred to as "sextortion", typically involves a scammer posing as a youth online and developing a relationship with a youth victim. The scammer then asks for inappropriate photos or videos of...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Along the lower Innoko River in west central Alaska lives a group of wild wood bison. They are about to be joined by 28 yearlings as part of an effort to restore the species population. According to Darren Bruning, Fish and Game Coordinator with the Division...
Kodiak Marine Supply is a large department store on Kodiak’s dockside, selling just about anything one might find on a fishing boat. Normally, that would include survival suits — but not right now. Jordan Clay is a sales representative at Kodiak Marine Supply. She says that her store...
The latest Southwest Hawaii news today comes as the company just released its schedule for reservations through March 8, 2023. If you’re looking for reservations after that date, then check back on September 8, when Southwest will open its schedule for ticketing through April 10, 2023. These many changes...
Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. Numerous witnesses told the National Transportation Safety...
Field & Stream has reported some sobering news about northwestern salmon runs this year: Yukon River chum salmon down 90 percent, a paucity of kings on the Kenai Peninsula, and endangered Chinook on the Columbia and in northern California. But in Bristol Bay, the sockeye, again this year, are running gangbusters.
Bobby Bolen is trying to fill around 50 teaching positions at the North Slope Borough School District. “This is our focus 24 hours a day right now – to get classrooms staffed for students,” Bolen said. Bolen is the brand-new human resources director at the North Slope Borough...
An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
It’s hard to walk into a grocery store these days without thinking about the buzz-phrase “supply-chain problems.” The common sight of scattered empty shelves is the product of global supply systems that were shattered by the pandemic, and even more recently by the war in Ukraine. Reported...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot. It was the first fatality related to Alaska wildfires in 22 years, according to the Alaska Division of...
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives is celebrating the signing of House Bill 123 next week, which provides for state recognition of tribes. According to an AFN news release, the bill, "recognizes the status of Alaska tribes and represents an important step forward to modernizing state policy toward Alaska Native tribes."
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff in honor of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Moose Fire burning near Salmon in Lemhi County. “Our hearts our heavy with the news...
Alaska’s statewide salmon harvest continues to pull ahead of last year’s pace. It’s being fueled by a surge of pink salmon at Prince William Sound, combined with the long tail of Bristol Bay’s record-breaking sockeye run. That’s the takeaway from the free weekly salmon updates by...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is importing 700 baby birds in order to raise, feed and eventually shoot them. Officials said the process helps sustain the economy and the environment. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the chukars and pheasants aren’t likely to survive at the Kuaokala...
A new clinic building in Fairbanks, Alaska, opened July 19 for the Alaska Native population, adding special services. including an ASC, urgent care, radiology audiology and more. The service provider, Tanana Chief Conference, has been the key healthcare provider for Alaska Natives in Fairbanks since the 1970s. The provider operated...
At the Washboard Donut Shoppe in Tupper Lake, New York, you can snack on freshly made donuts while you do your laundry and buy souvenirs. It's a destination for locals and tourists alike. Emily Russell of NCPR paid a visit.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will sign a bill giving state recognition to Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Native tribes, the Alaska Federation of Natives said Thursday. In a July 28 ceremony, the governor will also sign bills creating child welfare and education agreements between the state and tribal governments, AFN said.
