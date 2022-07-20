ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new NIST standard for more accurate diagnoses of JC virus

By National Institute of Standards, Technology
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new NIST Standard Reference Material supports the accurate measurement of the amount of a common but potentially dangerous virus in patients. Most of us have been exposed to John Cunningham (JC) virus, as revealed by tests that detect JC virus antibodies in blood samples. A healthy immune system can keep...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Study suggests SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the brain by using cells in the nose to make nanotube tunnels

A team of researchers at Institut Pasteur reports evidence that suggests the SARS-CoV-2 virus is able to enter the brain by using nose cells to make nanotube tunnels. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of the virus behavior when infecting certain types of cells and using high-powered microscopes to study its movement.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New clues help explain why the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant is so transmissible

A team of researchers with members from the Gladstone Institute and Curative Inc. has uncovered new attributes of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant that could explain why it is so much more transmissible than other variants of the virus. In their study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group used virus-like particles (VLPs) to study the assembly and neutralization capabilities of the omicron variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Trauma of diagnosis stays with eye disease patients

The way in which a patient is told they have serious eye disease can impact their psychological health and ability to cope with their condition in the long-term, according to new research published in the open-access journal BMJ Open. A research team led by Dr. Jasleen Jolly, of Anglia Ruskin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New understanding of 'superantigens' could lead to improved staph infection treatments

The bacterium Staphylococcus aureus has long been known to cause infections in humans, ranging from mild skin infections to pneumonia to more serious infections of the heart. In high-income countries, it's the leading cause of a sometimes-fatal condition known as infective endocarditis, involving inflammation of the heart's valves or lining.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Women with endometriosis may have higher risk of stroke

A large, prospective study found that women with endometriosis may have a higher risk of stroke compared to women without the chronic inflammatory condition, according to new research published today in Stroke. Endometriosis (abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus) is estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive aged...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MedicalXpress

Simultaneous flu vaccine, COVID-19 booster safe

Simultaneous administration of COVID-19 mRNA booster and influenza vaccines may increase the likelihood of systemic reactions, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Network Open. Anne M. Hause, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues evaluated adverse events and health...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Short sleep duration causally linked to rheumatoid arthritis

Short sleep duration is causally associated with an increased risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online June 30 in Frontiers in Public Health. Rui-Chen Gao, from the School of Nursing at Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues examined whether sleep disorders are causally associated with RA. Seven sleep-related traits were selected: short sleep duration, frequent insomnia, any insomnia, sleep duration, getting up, morningness (early-to-bed/up habit), and snoring and 27, 53, 57, 57, 70, 274, and 42 individual single-nucleotide polymorphisms were obtained for these traits as instrumental variables. Outcome variables were obtained from a public genome-wide association study, including 14,361 cases and 43,923 controls of European ancestry. A two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis using inverse variance weighted (IVW), MR-Egger regression, weighted median, and weight mode methods was used to assess the causal correlation between sleep disturbances and RA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines offer high protection against severe COVID-19, 6 months after second doses

Protection against severe COVID-19 by two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines remained high up to six months after second doses, finds new research which analysed NHS health record data on over seven million adults. Reassuringly, the University of Bristol-led study published in The BMJ today, found protection in older adults aged over 65 years, and in clinically vulnerable adults.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Early Alzheimer's detection up to 17 years in advance

The dementia disorder Alzheimer's disease has a symptom-free course of 15 to 20 years before the first clinical symptoms emerge. Using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum, a research team is able to identify signs of Alzheimer's disease in the blood up to 17 years before the first clinical symptoms appear. The sensor detects the misfolding of the protein biomarker amyloid-beta. As the disease progresses, this misfolding causes characteristic deposits in the brain, so-called plaques.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Rate of COVID-19 infection higher in US youth than older adults

The incidence rate and relative risk for COVID-19 infection from the original severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant were significantly greater in U.S. adolescents and youth than in older adults, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Network Open. Moshe Schneiderman, from SUNY Downstate College...
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Demonstration of a potent, universal coronavirus monoclonal antibody therapy for all COVID-19 variants

The SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 has killed 6.3 million people worldwide since 2019, painfully highlighting the vulnerability of humanity to novel coronaviruses. Researchers discovered a neutralizing monoclonal antibody that potentially acts as a potent universal coronavirus therapy against SARS-CoV-2 and all its variants of concern, including beta, gamma, delta, epsilon and omicron. It also shows effectiveness against the deadly previous coronaviruses SARS-CoV, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome that emerged in China in 2002, and MERS-CoV, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome that appeared in Saudi Arabia in 2012. It even shows effectiveness against several common cold coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protective T cells remain 20 months after COVID

Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop protective immune responses, mediated by virus-specific T cells and antibodies, shortly after the infection. There is concern, however, that immunity does not persist over time, which may translate into severe COVID-19 upon re-infection. In the July 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Self-reflection linked to improved late-life cognition and brain health

Self-reflection is positively associated with cognition late in life as well as glucose metabolism, a marker of brain health, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The authors of the new study, published in Neurology, say that older adults who engage in self-reflection may have a reduced risk of dementia.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Maintenance of immunity to COVID after infection or vaccination

A new study has examined the maintenance of memory B cell responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after recovery from natural infection or post-vaccination. The study is published in Viral Immunology. The study, co-authored by David Fear, from King's College London, and colleagues, showed that among those recovered...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Neutralization efficacy of antibodies against omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 declines quickly

The omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. The high level of infectiousness of the virus and its ability to quickly spawn additional variants has also been observed in Germany: Since January 2022 the omicron variant BA.1 has dominated here, followed in subsequent months by the variant BA.2. In the meantime, the virus has mutated further, and since June the variants BA.4 and BA.5 have superseded their predecessors.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

FDA approves first topical treatment for vitiligo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Opzelura (ruxolitinib) as the first topical treatment for vitiligo. The 1.5 percent cream is approved for continuous topical use twice daily to affected areas of up to 10 percent of body surface area in patients aged 12 years and older. More than 24 weeks of treatment may be needed for satisfactory patient response.
HEALTH

