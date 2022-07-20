ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

10-year-old Tucson TikTok star impressing millions with Selena songs

By Faith Abercrombie
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson pre-teen’s special talent attracted the attention of millions of people around the world. Ten-year-old Mariapaula Mazon is taking the world by storm singing Selena Quintanilla’s greatest hits. Her videos on TikTok have received millions of views and her account is followed...

www.abc15.com

tucsonlocalmedia.com

Broadway Royalty: ‘Pretty Woman’ brings Adam Pascal to Tucson

Very much a female empowerment kind of story. It isn’t the film to a certain degree. They’ve taken steps to sort of amplify that aspect of her character and her character’s journey, to really make it a story in which she saves herself with a little help from him, as opposed to he saves her with a little help from her. I think it works much better that way.”
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Harkins Theatres to host special 'Minions' screening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Fans of the minions can enjoy a special screening of Minions: Rise of Gru at select Harkins Theatres this Saturday. Rise of Gru is the fifth installment of Universal's Despicable Me franchise. The film went viral on TikTok after groups of young adults went to go see the movie dressed in suits.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

30-year-old Vanessa Garcia killed after a hit-and-run crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Vanessa Garcia as the woman who lost her life after possibly being hit by a vehicle on Thursday west of Tucson. The fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road [...]
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Summer is bat-watching season in Tucson: Here's what you should know

This story begins with an unexpected incident that occurred when a University of Arizona science writer was taking part in a popular Tucson activity: watching clouds of bats emerge from under a bridge in midtown Tucson at nightfall. While gazing skyward at the winged creatures, he suddenly felt a droplet fall into his eye. Was that … bat pee?
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community. This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving. Rhonda Jo Murphy...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Hair loss seen in some people recovering from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As new COVID-19 infections pop up around the country, health officials are learning more about the lingering side effects of the virus and its new variants. Dermatologist and pediatric dermatologist Christine Moussa, D.O., said about 20% of people recovering from COVID experience hair loss...
L.A. Weekly

Two Bicyclists Injured in Collision on North La Canada Drive [Tucson, AZ]

Woman and Man Hurt in Bicycle Accident on West Tangerine Road. The incident took place at the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Tangerine Road on July 2nd. According to authorities, an 82-year-old woman was riding an electric bike with her husband when a pickup-truck struck them for unknown reasons.
TUCSON, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Tucson, AZ — 30 Top Places!

Tucson, nicknamed the Old Pueblo, is one of the largest cities in Arizona. It is home to an endless array of spectacular dining choices boasting mouth-watering breakfast dishes for all cravings and diets. Explore restaurants boasting foreign-inspired dishes, joints selling American classics, and dining establishments serving Southwestern specialties. Dine at...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Eegee's opening new location in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eegee's announced it will be opening at a new location in the Sahuarita area on July 28. The new Eegee's will be located at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. During opening week, July 28 through Aug. 4, guests can support a local charity, the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
