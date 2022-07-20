What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in August 2022

Typically, we focus on the originals when Netflix shares its new releases for the month. That is mostly the case for August 2022 as well, but Netflix is getting a few licensed gems we need to highlight. On August 1st, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is coming to the streaming service. Whether you were a huge fan of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or just want to wash the taste out of your mouth, these are worth a revisit.

Other highlights on Netflix in August include Jamie Foxx’s vampire movie Day Shift, Locke & Key season 3, and the service’s live-action Sandman series.

Netflix new shows and movies in August 2022

Streaming August 1st

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FAMILY

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Streaming August 2nd

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse 🇨🇴— NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Reclaim 🇹🇼— NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 7th

Riverdale: Season 6

Streaming August 8th

Streaming August 9th

I Just Killed My Dad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 11th

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 12th

Streaming August 15th

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

Streaming August 16th

Untold: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

Streaming August 17th

High Heat 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES

🇬🇧 Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious 🇧🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming August 18th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 20th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵— NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 21st

A Cowgirl’s Song

Streaming August 23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Streaming August 24th

Lost Ollie — NETFLIX SERIES

Mo — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

🇬🇧 Selling The OC — NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire — NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We’re Mad 🇮🇹— NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way — NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX FILM

Ludik 🇿🇦 — NETFLIX SERIES

🇿🇦 Me Time — NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe 🇰🇷— NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 29th

Under Her Control 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 🇨🇦— NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming August 30th

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Streaming August 31st

Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

🇲🇽 Family Secrets 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX SERIES

🇵🇱 I Came By 🇬🇧— NETFLIX FILM

Coming Soon

Delhi Crime: Season 2 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX SERIES

Partner Track — NETFLIX SERIES

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in August 2022, including The Sandman, Locke & Key season 3, and Day Shift:

Leaving August 4th

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving August 5th

Screwball

Leaving August 7th

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving August 9th

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving August 10th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving August 15th

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving August 20th

The Conjuring

Leaving August 23rd

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving August 24th

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving August 25th

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving August 27th

Wind River

Leaving August 30th

In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31st

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

GoodFellas

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in August 2022. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures. You can read last month’s What to Watch on Netflix guide here.